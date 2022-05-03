Work as 'Rashtradoot': PM to Indian diaspora in Copenhagen | Top Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the Indian community in Denmark, and asked the diaspora to work as 'Rashtradoot', and ask their Danish friends to visit India. He also said it is the "inclusiveness and cultural diversity" that powers the Indian community to feel alive in every moment and these values have developed within Indians for thousands of years. He made his entry to the event amid chants of 'Modi, Modi' and 'Modi hai to mumkin hai', in the auditorium with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen sitting in the front row. During his visit to the Nordic country, Modi also said that all Indians stand together for the defense of the nation and join hands in the nation-building.

"When I had spoken of Digital India, some people had raised all kinds of questions. 'Digital, in India?' I'd like to say that 5-6 years back we were one of the most backward nations in terms of per capita data consumption. But today, the situation has changed"

"India consumes more mobile data than combined data consumed by several big nations. New users are not from cities but from far off villages. It hasn't only empowered villages and poor of India but also opened the gate to a major digital market. This is a real story of New India."

"You should inspire at least five of your friends to visit India...and people will say 'Chalo India'. This is the work you all 'Rashtradoot' have to do."

"I want to tell our Danish friends to come to India to jointly find answers to the problems of the planet. The mindset of use and throw is negative for the planet. It is necessary to get out of consumption oriented approach and the need of the hour is to promote 'LIFE -- Lifestyle for Environment'. India's role in damaging the climate is negligible; Indians have had no role in damaging the planet."

"Whatever be the language, but we all have Indian culture. Our food plate changes, our taste changes. But the Indian way of repeatedly pleading with affection does not change."