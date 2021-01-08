PM Modi should take first shot of COVID-19 vaccine: Tej Pratap Yadav

Image Source : PTI Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav

As the second nationwide Covid vaccination dry run is underway, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take the first shot of Covid-19 vaccine, following which others will also get it. RJD leader's statement comes when the Center has initiated a nationwide vaccination drive against coronavirus.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav termed the anti-coronavirus vaccine to be rolled out in the country a "vaccine of the BJP", which he later clarified that he did not question the scientists, researchers, or experts.

During a press conference on Saturday, Akhilesh had said: "How can I trust the vaccine, which will be used for vaccination by the BJP? We cannot get vaccinated by the BJP's vaccine."

The ruling BJP had accused Yadav of "insulting" doctors and scientists of the country, while NC vice-president Omar Abdullah said vaccines "don't belong to any political party, but humanity".

Meanwhile, The second pan-India dry run on the Covid 19 vaccination is being held in 736 districts across 33 states and Union Territories, along with Bihar.

The country’s drugs regulator has approved Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield and the indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country. The first round of dry run was held across the country on January 2.

