India will begin large-scale production of COVID-19 vaccine when scientists get nod, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that a blueprint has been readied for making COVID-19 vaccine available to all whenever the trials get completed. Modi was speaking during the 74th Independence Day celebrations.

"Not just one or two, India is testing three vaccines at present. Whenever scientists get a green signal, we have plans in place for large-scale production. Will make it available to all," the prime minister said today.

The highly infectious disease spready rapidly across the world since its outbreak was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Meanwhile, Modi also announced that a National Digital Health Mission would be announced soon, in which every citizen would get a health ID.

"Every Indian will get a Health ID card. Every time you visit a doctor or a pharmacy, everything will be logged in this health card in your profile on a national scale. From the doctor's appointment to the medication advised, everything will be available in your health profile," he said.

The prime minister also made a strong push for "Aatmanirbhar Bharat". He said it has captured people's imagination and become a "mantra" for everyone. For how long will India keep exporting raw materials and import finished products, Modi said during his address.

Reiterated his 'Vocal for Local' call, PM Modi said that India should strive for meeting needs of the world as well and wondered how long the country would continue to export raw materials and import finished products.

