WATCH| PM Modi shares aerial view of Linga shaped convention centre, Rudraksh, in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday shared on Facebook an aerial view of the state-of-the-art convention center in Varanasi which he says will make Varanasi an attractive destination for conferences thus drawing more tourists and businesspersons to the city.

As many as 108 Rudraksha have been installed at this convention center and its roof is shaped like a Shiva Linga, officials said, adding that the entire building will glow with LED lights at night in Varanasi, PM's parliamentary constituency.

"I am delighted to be inaugurating a convention center Rudraksh in Varanasi. Constructed with Japanese assistance, this state-of-the-art center will make Varanasi an attractive destination for conferences thus drawing more tourists and businesspersons to the city," he wrote on Twitter

The officials said the objective of the project is to provide opportunities for social and cultural interactions between people at the international convention center in Varanasi that would strengthen the city's competitiveness by developing its tourism sector.

It is ideal for holding international conferences, exhibitions, music concerts, and other events, and the gallery is done up with murals depicting Varanasi's art, culture, and music.

According to the officials, it will be an environment-friendly building, fit for level 3 of Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA).

The prime minister will inaugurate public projects and works, including a 100-bed MCH wing in BHU, multi-level parking at Godauliya, Ro-Ro Vessels for tourism development on River Ganga, and a three-lane flyover bridge on the Varanasi-Ghazipur Highway.

Projects worth around Rs 744 crore will be inaugurated.

He will also lay the foundation stones of several projects and public works worth around Rs 839 crore.

These include the Centre for Skill and Technical Support of Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology (CIPET), 143 rural projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission, and mango and vegetable integrated packhouse in Karkhiyanv.

