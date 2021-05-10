PM Modi congratulates Himanta Biswa Sarma on taking oath as Chief Minister of Assam

Image Source : PTI Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi greets the new Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma during his swearing-in ceremony at Srimanta Sankaradev Kalakshetra in Guwahati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Assam.

Earlier today, Sarma was sworn-in as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam by Governor Jagadish Mukhi at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati. Clad in traditional 'pat silk' dhoti and kurta with a muga 'gamosa' draped around his neck, Sarma took the oath of office and secrecy in Assamese. Along with him, 14 legislators were also sworn-in as ministers amid strict COVID-19 protocols.

"Congratulations to Himanta Biswa Ji and the other Ministers who took oath today. I am confident this team will add momentum to the development journey of Assam and fulfil aspirations of the people," he said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister also heaped praise on former CM Sarbananda Sonowal for his contribution towards the state's progress. "My valued colleague Sarbanand Sonwal Ji was at the helm of a pro-people and pro-development administration over the last five years. His contribution towards Assam’s progress and strengthening the party in the state is immensem," he wrote.

The BJP-led alliance secured 75 seats out of 126 seats in the just concluded Assembly polls. The saffron party alone pocketed 60 seats.

Also Read: BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma takes oath as Chief Minister of Assam

Latest India News