PM Modi collaborates with Grammy-winning singer for special song on millets

An Indian-American singer named Falu has informed that Prime minister Narendra Modi collaborated with them for a special song to promote the benefits of millets. The singer is also a Grammy Award winner. The song also highlights the potential of millets in alleviating world hunger.

Falu (Falguni Shah) Mumbai-born singer-songwrite, known more by her stage name, Falu, and her husband and singer Gaurav Shah, will be releasing the "Abundance of Millets" song later today, reports said.

PM Modi has written the song along with her and her husband, the singer was quoted as saying.

His speech highlighting the significance of millets has been incorporated in the song, reports suggest. However, neither the PMO, nor the government has reacted officially to this.

The year 2023 has been designated as the 'International Year of Millets' after a proposal for it was brought forward by India and endorsed by members of the UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Governing Bodies, as well as by the 75th Session of the UN General Assembly.

(With inputs from IANS)

