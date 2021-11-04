PM Modi reaches J&K's Rajouri, to celebrate Diwali with Army jawans

Follow us on PM Narendra Modi reached J&K's Rajouri to celebrate Diwali with Army Jawans

Diwali 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached the Nowshera sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on Thursday (November 4) to celebrate Diwali with Army jawans. Modi left for Jammu and Kashmir at 7:30 am from Delhi, as per reports.

The prime minister has made it a tradition to celebrate his Diwali with soldiers since taking the office in 2014. Earlier today, PM Modi greeted people on the occasion of Diwali. "Greetings to the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. I wish that this festival of lights brings happiness, prosperity and good fortune in your life," PM tweeted in Hindi.

During his visit to Jaisalmer last year, PM Modi had said, "When I went to Siachen during my first year as Prime Minister in 2014, people were surprised. But today, everyone knows my emotions and feelings. Being among the soldiers is being among my family. Today, I am here to celebrate Diwali with my family."

He had further stated, "Whether you live on the snowy hills or in the desert, my Diwali is completed by coming between you. I see the beauty of your faces, see the happiness on your face, then I am doubly happy".

READ MORE | Diwali 2021: PM Narendra Modi greets people; top quotes

READ MORE | PM in Kashmir for Diwali: A look at Narendra Modi's celebrations since 2014

Latest India News