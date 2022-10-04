PM Modi dials Zelenskyy; says endangerment of nuclear facilities could be 'catastrophic' amid Russia war

Follow us on Image Source : NARENDRAMODI.IN File image of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy amid the ongoing Russia war. The PM emphasised in the call with the war-torn nation's President the importance India attaches to the safety and security of nuclear installations, including in Ukraine.

Narendra Modi also stressed that there can be no military solution to the Ukraine conflict. He added that India is ready to contribute to any peace efforts.

The PM underlined that endangerment of nuclear facilities could have far-reaching and catastrophic consequences for public health and the environment, his office informed.

The PM also reiterated the importance of respecting the UN Charter, International Law, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states.

PM Modi reiterated his call for early cessation of hostilities and the need to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy.

