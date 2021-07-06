PM Modi Cabinet expansion likely on July 7

Follow us on Image Source : PTI This would be first reshuffle in the PM's Cabinet since 2019

Modi govt expansion, Union Cabinet expansion: As many as 20 new ministers could take the oath when Prime Minister Narendra Modi expands the Council of Ministers on July 7, Wednesday at 6PM.

Some of the probable ministers, who have arrived or are heading to Delhi, include Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarbananda Sonowal, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP)'s Pashupati Paras, Narayan Rane and Varun Gandhi.

Jyotiraditya Scindia was seen offering prayers at Ujjain's famous Mahakal temple, hours before he took a flight to Delhi.

"I was on a visit to Ujjain. After completing my visit here, I'm going to Delhi," said Mr Scindia, whose switch to the BJP last year contributed to the Congress's collapse in Madhya Pradesh.

Former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who agreed to give up the Chief Minister's post in Assam for Himanta Biswa Sarma after the BJP's reelection, is also set to be a Union Minister.

Meanwhile, amid reports of his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras getting a berth in the union cabinet expansion, Chirag Paswan on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi that nobody from the breakaway faction should be taken in the ministry from the LJP quota otherwise they would go to court.

