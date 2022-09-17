PM Modi birthday: A look at a few of slogans coined by the man himself

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV You can see the change you want to, be what you want to be: Narendra Modi

PM Modi birthday: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi - a man not just of words but of actions too. From selling tea at the Vadnagar Railway station in Gujarat to becoming one of the most-loved prime ministers of the country, Narendra Modi has been a source of inspiration for many.

Modi, who is known for his oratory skills, has motivated many with his innovative quotes. Every time he speaks, he comes out with a new slogan which is seen as a very strong message. 'Acche Din', 'Make in India', 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao', 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance', 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas,' Jai Jawan Jai Kishaan Jai vigyaan', 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', 'Vocal for Local' - are a few of his slogans, that have resonated well with the mass.

1. Beti Bachao Beti Padhao: BBBP was launched by the Prime Minister on 22nd January, 2015 at Panipat, Haryana. BBBP addresses the declining Child Sex Ratio (CSR) and related issues of women empowerment over a life-cycle continuum. It is a tri-ministerial effort of Ministries of Women and Child Development, Health & Family Welfare and Human Resource Development.

2. Acche Din: The slogan was coined by the BJP's Prime Ministerial candidate Narendra Modi in 2014 with the intention of conveying that a prosperous future was in store for India if the BJP came into power. 'Aache din aane wale hain'

3. Make in India: Narendra Modi launched the ‘Make in India’ campaign in 2014 to facilitate investment, foster innovation, enhance skill development, protect intellectual property & build best in class manufacturing infrastructure.

Image Source : INDIA TVWe live in an inter-dependent world. An isolated India is not in our interest-Narendra Modi

4. Minimum Government, Maximum Governance: In an attempt to facilitates better working of the government, PM Modi introduced Minimum Government, Maximum Governance rule. "I believe government has no business to do business. The focus should be on Minimum Government but Maximum Governance. For decades, we have had extraordinarily large governments while ironically the quality of governance has been quite poor. There has been more attention paid to the size of the government and not so much to its quality."

5. Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas" is the "basic mantra" of the party and its mission is to work for the country and its development. The PM stresses the fact that his government had done "positive work" keeping this mantra in mind. "Prime Minister Modi told party leaders that Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas (with all, development for all and with everyone's trust) is the basic mantra for the BJP and the party is doing positive work such as Goods and Services Tax, reforms in the agriculture sector and others while keeping this mantra in mind," he said. The Prime Minister had added "Sabka Prayas" to hos trademark call of "Sabka Sath" during his last Independence Day speech.

6. Swachh Bharat Abhiyan: "A clean India would be the best tribute India could pay to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150 birth anniversary in 2019,” said PM Narendra Modi as he launched the Swachh Bharat Mission at Rajpath in New Delhi. On 2nd October 2014, Swachh Bharat Mission was launched throughout length and breadth of the country as a national movement. The campaign aims to achieve the vision of a ‘Clean India’ by 2nd October 2019.

7. 'Atmanirbhar Bharat': Atmanirbhar Bharat which translates to 'self-reliant India', is a phrase the PM Modi Modi and his government used and popularised in relation to the country's economic development plans. The phrase is an umbrella concept for the Modi government's plans for India to play a larger role in the world economy, and for it to become more efficient, competitive and resilient.

8. 'Vocal for Local': While delivering his seventh Independence speech (August 15, 2020) from the iconic Red Fort, PM Modi had said, "The mindset of free India should be 'vocal for local'. We should appreciate our local prodocts, if we don't do this then our prodicts will not get opportunity to do better abd will not get encouraged."

Image Source : INDIA TVEach one of us has both; good and evil virtues. Those who decide to focus on the good ones succeed in life - Narendra Modi

9. Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan: PM Modi at 106th Science Congress Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan. In his address he said, "Our former Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji gave us the slogan, Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan. Twenty years ago in a historic address at Pokhran, our great Prime Mnister Atal Ji had recognized the contributions of science and technology for India. He added ‘Jai Vigyan, Jai jawaan, Jai kisaan, Jai vigyaan'. I believe it is now time to take one more step forward. I wish to add 'Jai Anusandhan' Therefore, the slogan now becomes, 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan.'

10: Emotion and structure of Rajpath were a symbol of slavery: While inaugurating the Kartavya Path, PM Modi said, "Kartavya Path is not just a road of bricks and stones. It is a living example of India's democratic past and eternal values. Rajpath was for the British Raj who considered the people of India as slaves. The emotion and structure of Rajpath were a symbol of slavery. But today with the change in architecture, its spirit is also transformed."

Not just phrases, there are also many famous quotes by PM Modi too:

We live in an inter-dependent world. An isolated India is not in our interest.

"People's blessings give you the power to work tirelessly. The only thing required is a commitment".

"In science, there is no such thing as failure. There are only experiments and efforts".

For me, my secularism is India first. I say the philosophy of my party is 'Justice to all. Appeasement to none.' This is our secularism'

India does not need to become anything else. India must become only India. This is a country that once upon a time was called the golden bird

You can see the change you want to, be what you want to be

