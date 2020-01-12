PM Modi to address youth from Belur Math on Swami Vivekanada Jayanti

PM Modi to address youth from Belur Math on Swami Vivekananda Jayanti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address youth on Sunday from Belur Math, global headquarters of the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission in Howrah, West Bengal, on 150th Swami Vivekananda Jayanti and National Youth Day. He arrived at the RK Mission on Saturday evening and spent a night with monks.

In his two-day visit to West Bengal, PM Modi himself expressed a desire to spend the night at Belur Math. This is Modi's second visit to Belur Math after becoming prime minister.

On May 10, 2015, a deeply emotional Modi had spent a few morning hours at the Math, praying and meditating. He had then meditated at ascetic-philosopher Swami Vivekananda's bedroom, which was specially opened at his request.

The camaraderie and mutual respect between the PM Modi and the Ramkrishna Mission order goes back to mid-sixties when a teenager Modi inspired by the teachings of Vivekananda had arrived at the Mission Ashram, Rajkot branch in Gujarat and expressed desire to join the order.

The Prime Minister in his youth wanted to become an ascetic of the Ramakrishna Mission but was asked by its former President Swami Atwasthananda to concentrate on jana seva (public service) instead.

The Ramkrishna Mission was founded by Swami Vivekananda in 1897.

On January 12, 2016, PM Modi inaugurated first National Youth Day in Naya Raipur, Chhattisgarh, in which he addressed the youth of the nation.

Apart from his address to the youth, Modi is also scheduled to participate in the brahmaarti and spend time with the seers before going to Netaji Indoor Stadium for attending the sesquicentenary celebrations of Kolkata Port Trust.

He will return to Delhi after the programme.

ALSO READ | Have a wonderful 2020: PM Modi extends New Year wishes

ALSO READ | PM Modi seeks ideas, suggestions for Union Budget