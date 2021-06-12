PM Cares funded 500-bed DRDO Covid hospital in Srinagar, admitting patients now

Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI A 500-bed COVID hospital set up using funds from PMCARES Fund has started admitting patients now.

A 500-bed Covid hospital set up using funds from PM Cares fund has started admitting patients now. The hospital was created by Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) in the time span of mere 17 days. This hospital has 25 ventilators reserved for children, out of 125 total ventilators in the facility. This comes as relief amid increasing reports of fresh Covid wave being harmful for children.

The coronavirus situation in India appears to be stabilising as the country recorded 84,332 new Covid cases, and 4,002 deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Saturday.

