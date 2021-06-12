India logs 84,332 COVID cases, 4002 deaths in past 24 hours; recovery rate at 94.93%

Image Source : PTI A medic collects nasal sample from a passenger at Dadar station to curb COVID-19 spread in Mumbai

India on Saturday registered as many as 84,332 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall caseload in the country to over 1,447,771, according to the data by the Union Health Ministry. Active cases have dropped further to 10,80,690 lakh,

The death toll surged to more than 3,67,081 lakh after 4002 Covid-related deaths were recorded on Saturday. Tamil Nadu remains the worst hit city by covid.

This is the fifth consecutive day when the country reported less than 1 lakh new COVID-19 cases.

