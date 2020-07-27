Image Source : FILE 3 die in two house collapse incidents in Pithoragarh

Three persons got buried alive early on Monday when torrential rains reduced their houses into a heap of rubble in two separate incidents in Pithoragarh district, officials said. District Magistrate VK Jogdande said Jawahar Singh (30) and his mother, 55-year-old Vishna Devi, died after their houses at Dhamigaon village in Bangapani sub-division collapsed.

He said 37-year-old Jayanti Devi died at Gunthi village in the neighbouring Tejam sub-dividion.

He said a search operation is underway for Vishna Devi’s body, while the two other bodies have been recovered.

State Disaster Response Force and revenue police personnel are engaged in rescue operations in the area not very far from the scene of last Monday's cloudburst which had claimed 12 lives, Jogdande said.

