Friday, October 29, 2021
     
People will quarantine BJP in Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav said that no matter what strategy the BJP draws up for the upcoming Assembly elections, people have made up their minds to oust the party from power.  

IANS IANS
Lucknow Published on: October 29, 2021 15:31 IST
Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav
Image Source : PTI

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said here on Friday that no matter what strategy the BJP draws up for the upcoming Assembly elections, people have made up their minds to oust the party from power.

The SP chief said that the people of the state had decided to quarantine the BJP government in the elections.

Referring to Union Minister Amit Shah's appreciation of the Yogi government's work, Akhilesh Yadav said, "Look at the quality of construction of the Purvanchal Expressway. Where are the big companies that were supposed to invest in UP? Where are the jobs the BJP promised for the youth?"

"People will put in BJP in quarantine, " added Akhilesh.

Meanwhile, former Congress MP Harendra Malik and his son Pankaj Malik, a former MLA, joined the Samajwadi Party in the presence of Akhilesh Yadav on Friday. Both the leaders had resigned from the Congress last week, alleging that the Congress had become directionless.

