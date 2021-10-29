Follow us on Image Source : PTI Amit Shah to launch BJP's membership drive in Lucknow today

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Lucknow today to attend organisational meetings of the party and launch a membership drive ahead of next year's Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

According to a statement from the BJP's state headquarters, Shah will reach Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport at 10.30 am and reach the Defense Expo Ground to launch the party's membership drive.

He will also address the office bearers of the Awadh region and flag off the party's LED campaign vehicles. In the afternoon, Shah will address party workers at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, where former MLAs, former MPs, in-charge and convener of Lok Sabha in the 2019 general elections will be present.

He will also visit the party's state headquarters and hold a meeting with the senior leaders and office-bearers.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide of 312 Assembly seats and secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress bagged seven seats.

Uttar Pradesh is set to go to polls next year.

ALSO READ: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee arrives in poll-bound Goa

Latest India News