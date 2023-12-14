Derek O'Brien, Trinamool Congress leader, suspended from Rajya Sabha for 'unruly behaviour'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO TMC MP Derek OBrien speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the monsoon session of Parliament in New Delhi.

In a dramatic turn of events, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Derek O'Brien has been suspended from participating in the remaining sessions of the winter parliamentary session, scheduled to run until December 22. The suspension comes in the wake of what has been termed "gross misconduct" and "defying the Chair" during Thursday morning's proceedings.

O'Brien had vociferously called for a discussion on the alarming security breach incident, where two individuals breached the sanctity of the Lok Sabha by jumping from the visitors' gallery, releasing yellow smoke canisters. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar took a stern stance, naming O'Brien and instructing him to leave the House immediately. Despite the warning, O'Brien and other opposition members continued to protest, demanding the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address the security breach.

Speaking outside Parliament, Trinamool MP Dola Sen demanded action against BJP MP Pratap Simha, alleging that he helped one of the accused, Manoranjan, obtain a visitor pass for Parliament. Sen questioned the silence of the Ethics Committee on this matter and insisted on a thorough investigation to ensure the security of parliamentarians and the nation.

In response to the security breach, the Lok Sabha secretariat suspended eight security personnel for lapses that allowed the breach to occur on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack. The two individuals, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, breached security, released yellow gas, and shouted slogans before being subdued by MPs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with senior ministers inside Parliament to address the security breach, while opposition leaders demanded statements in both houses. The Parliament witnessed a drastic security change on Thursday, resembling airport procedures, with security personnel insisting on thorough checks, including removing shoes, for all entrants.

The Ministry of Home Affairs announced an inquiry committee to investigate the breach, identify lapses, and recommend further action to improve security in Parliament. The committee is expected to submit its report with recommendations promptly, addressing the need for enhanced security measures in the aftermath of this unprecedented incident.

