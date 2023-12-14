Parliament Security Breach: Lok Sabha Secretariat suspends eight personnel

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Security heightened in Parliament

Parliament security breach: A day after a major security breach in Parliament, the Lok Sabha Secretariat suspended eight personnel on Thursday. Rampal, Arvind, Vir Das, Ganesh, Anil, Pardeep, Vimit and Narender were the staffers who were suspended for the security lapses.

The Lok Sabha witnessed a ruckus as the Opposition raised concerns in the House over security lapses. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tried to pacify them by saying the Speaker has taken cognizance of the matter and everyone has condemned it. All precautions possible will be taken in future, he asserted.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police Special Cell revealed some explosive information regarding all accused of the Parliament security breach incident on Wednesday which raised major security concerns.

In a major security lapse on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, in which two persons -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, creating chaos in the House. They released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs, while around the same time outside Parliament premises, two other accused -- Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi -- sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi".

Police registered a case under the UAPA section

A case under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 452 (trespass), Section 153 (want only giving provocation with an intent to cause riot), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servants from discharge of his duty) of IPC and 16&18 sections of UAPA has been registered at Parliament Street Police Station. The case is being transferred to the Special Cell for further investigations, the officer said. The four who were held inside and outside have been put under arrest and one Vicky is being interrogated.

Explosive facts revealed during the probe

All the accused were associated with a social media page 'Bhagat Singh Fan Club'

Everyone met in Mysore about one and a half years ago

They gathered again a few months ago and made a plan

Sagar came from Lucknow in July but could not go inside the Parliament House

On December 10, everyone reached Delhi from their respective states

Everyone had reached Vicky's house in Gurugram on the night of December 10

Lalit Jha had also reached Gurugram late in the night

Amol had brought the colored crackers from Maharashtra.

Everyone met at India Gate where colored crackers were distributed to everyone

Both the accused entered the Parliament House at 12 pm

Lalit was making the video from outside during the uproar

As soon as there was chaos, Lalit ran away with the accused's mobile phones

They met on social media and then started using the Signal app to talk to each other

