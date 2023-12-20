Wednesday, December 20, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Parliament Winter Session 2023 LIVE: Suspended MPs barred from entering chamber, lobby and galleries
Live now

Parliament Winter Session 2023 LIVE: Suspended MPs barred from entering chamber, lobby and galleries

Parliament Winter Session 2023: The protest led by opposition MPs against the government took an ugly turn after TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee mimicked Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar triggering another row amid a stalemate.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: December 20, 2023 8:36 IST
Parliament Winter Session 2023
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Parliament Winter Session 2023

Parliament Winter Session 2023: Both Houses of Parliament witnessed ruckus on Tuesday. The suspension of opposition parliamentarians continued yesterday. On Tuesday, 49 opposition MPs were suspended for the remaining part of the ongoing Winter Session for disrupting proceedings, taking the total tally of suspended MPs in Lok Sabha to 95. 141 Opposition MPs have been suspended from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha so far. The I.N.D.I.A bloc parties had a strength of 138 in Lok Sabha, of which 43 MPs are now left in the House. Protesting MPs are demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over the incident of security lapse in the Parliament. Meanwhile, a fresh controversy was triggered after Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee mimicked Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankkar and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi filmed it on his phone at the Parliament premises. The deadlock between the government and the opposition is unlikely to end on Wednesday as both sides are adamant on their stand on the security breach issue.

Latest India News

Live updates :Parliament Winter Session 2023

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Dec 20, 2023 8:34 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Lok Sabha Secretariat issues circular for the suspended MPs

    Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a circular for the suspended MPs barring them from entering the Parliament chamber, lobby and galleries.

  • Dec 20, 2023 8:30 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal targets Congress

    Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said the entire Jat community, from which Jagdeep Dhankhar hails, criticised the act that insulted the Rajya Sabha and the vice president, but a Congress member in the House hailing from the community did not condemn it.

  • Dec 20, 2023 8:29 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Behaviour of Kalyan Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi insult to VP: Pralhad Joshi

    Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday condemned the mimicry of the presiding officer in the Rajya Sabha by Trinamool Congress (TMC) member Kalyan Banerjee as well as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The issue was earlier raised by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar in the House, after a video clip of Banerjee's mimicry was aired on television news channels.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related India News

Latest News