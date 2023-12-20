Parliament Winter Session 2023 LIVE: Suspended MPs barred from entering chamber, lobby and galleries

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Parliament Winter Session 2023

Parliament Winter Session 2023: Both Houses of Parliament witnessed ruckus on Tuesday. The suspension of opposition parliamentarians continued yesterday. On Tuesday, 49 opposition MPs were suspended for the remaining part of the ongoing Winter Session for disrupting proceedings, taking the total tally of suspended MPs in Lok Sabha to 95. 141 Opposition MPs have been suspended from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha so far. The I.N.D.I.A bloc parties had a strength of 138 in Lok Sabha, of which 43 MPs are now left in the House. Protesting MPs are demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over the incident of security lapse in the Parliament. Meanwhile, a fresh controversy was triggered after Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee mimicked Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankkar and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi filmed it on his phone at the Parliament premises. The deadlock between the government and the opposition is unlikely to end on Wednesday as both sides are adamant on their stand on the security breach issue.

