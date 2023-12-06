Parliament Session LIVE: Dharmendra Pradhan to move amendment to Central Universities Act, 2009 in Lok Sabha

Wednesday, December 06, 2023
     
The Narendra Modi government's proposal to extend women's reservation in legislative bodies to Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry assemblies is set to be a focal point, with two new bills dedicated to this cause. This move aligns with the government's broader push for gender inclusivity in politics.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: December 06, 2023 8:21 IST
Parliament Winter Session 2023
Image Source : INDIA TV Parliament Winter Session 2023 LIVE

Parliament Winter Session 2023 LIVE: The winter session of Parliament began with turbulence as both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned following heated exchanges. Opposition leaders raised slogans against the BJP government, focusing on the 'cash-for-query' case and the Ethics Committee's push for the expulsion of TMC MP Mahua Moitra. The BJP, riding high on recent assembly victories, aims to assert dominance over the Congress-led Opposition in this session. The contentious demand for Moitra's expulsion is just one of the issues that promise intense debates on the floor.

Key legislative matters expected to be addressed during this session include the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill 2023. These bills aim to overhaul the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860, Indian Evidence Act, 1872, and Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1973. Additionally, legislation regulating the appointments of the Chief Election Commission and other election commissioners is on the agenda.

With 15 sittings scheduled until December 22, the winter session serves as the final opportunity for the government to pass significant legislation before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The stakes are high, and political maneuvering is expected to intensify as various bills and issues come under scrutiny in the coming days."

 

Live updates :Parliament winter session 2023

  • Dec 06, 2023 8:21 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    In a significant development today, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is also a BJP Member of Parliament, is set to propose the consideration of a Bill for further amendments to the Central Universities Act, 2009, in the Lok Sabha. This move underscores a crucial legislative step that could impact the governance and functioning of central universities across the country. Stay tuned for updates as the proceedings unfold in the Lok Sabha."

     

  • Dec 06, 2023 6:47 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Parliament Winter Session 2023 LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present supplementary demands for grants in Rajya Sabha

    In a key development on the third day of the Winter Session, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present a statement, in both English and Hindi, outlining the Supplementary Demands for Grants for the fiscal year 2023-24 in the Rajya Sabha. This move is expected to be a pivotal moment during the ongoing parliamentary session, shedding light on the government's financial priorities and additional funding requirements. Stay tuned for updates as the Winter Session progresses."

     

