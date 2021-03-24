'Approach Bombay HC': Supreme Court refuses to entertain Param Bir Singh's plea challenging his transfer

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has accused Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of adopting corrupt practices in posting or transfer of police officers.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain the plea of former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh challenging his transfer and seeking CBI investigation in the alleged corrupt malpractices of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and R Subhash Reddy asked Mukul Rohatgi, representing Param Bir Singh, to approach the high court in the matter. "The parties to this case were hunky dory for a long time. Now they have fallen apart and this has come up," the apex court said.

"This is a matter of serious public interest for whole nation. A police officer is transferred citing administrative grounds but Home minister himself said on TV that it is not an administrative transfer," Rohatgi told the court.

He also appealed the top court to direct the Bombay High Court to hear the matter tomorrow while expressing concerns that CCTV videos and other evidences could be hampered in case the hearing is delayed.

"We have no doubt matter is quite serious affecting administration at large. In view of it, liberty to approach High Court granted," the Supreme Court said in its order.

In his petition, Singh has accused Deshmukh of adopting corrupt practices in posting or transfer of police officers and seeking to implicate BJP leaders in MP Mohan Delkar's suicide. He urged the Supreme Court to direct a fair CBI investigation into the acts of Deshmukh in abuse of his official position.

Singh, in the petition, said on February 22, Member of Parliament Mohan Delkar was found dead in his Mumbai hotel room, leaving behind a 15-page suicide note. He added that after initial inquiries and report, he initiated an investigation in the matter and sought advice from the Police Department's Legal Cell.

"The petitioner was time and again pressurised by the Minister for Home, Government of Maharashtra to probe the role of certain leaders of BJP and somehow implicate them. It is submitted that there was tremendous pressure to give the entire episode a political angle. The petitioner however did not succumb to the pressure," he said in the petition.

He further accused Deshmukh of adopting corrupt practices in posting or transfers in police in addition with extortion of Rs 100 crore per month from various establishments.

