BJP leader Pankaja Munde tests Omicron positive

Earlier today, her son along with her had tested positive for Covid-19.

Maharashtra today recorded more than 9000 fresh Covid-19 cases, and 6 new Omicron cases.

BJP National Secretary Pankaja Munde on Saturday tested positive for the Omicron variant of Covid 19. Earlier today, she had tested positive for the coronavirus infection. Her recent medical report suggests that she has tested positive for the new variant.

Her son had also tested positive for Covid-19 today.

The development comes amid rising Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra. Mumbai alone reported 6,347 new COVID-19 cases, taking the caseload in the city to 7,91,457, a civic official said.

The state also recorded six new cases of Omicron – all from Pune. The state has so far recorded 460 cases of Omicron, marked as a 'variant of concern' by the WHO.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said that the imposition of lockdown in the state was not being discussed at present. He said, "Decision of lockdown is not under discussion currently. The government will take a decision about restrictions by taking into consideration the case positivity rate, hospital bed occupancy and oxygen consumption".

