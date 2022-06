Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ANURAGTHAKUR Pallonji Mistry, Chairman of Shapoorji Pallonji Group, passes away

Shapoorji Pallonji Group's head Pallonji Mistry died at his residence in Mumbai on Monday night, company officials said on Tuesday. Aged 93, Mistry was the largest individual shareholder in the Tata Group with an 18.4 per cent holding in the conglomerate. He died mid-sleep at his south Mumbai residence on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, the officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express his condolences about the demise of the business tycoon. "Saddened by the passing away of Shri Pallonji Mistry. He made monumental contributions to the world of commerce and industry. My condolences to his family, friends and countless well-wishers. May his soul rest in peace," PM Modi tweeted.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on the industrialist's demise. "Pallonji Mistry , the end of an era. One of life's greatest joys was to have witnessed his genius, his gentleness at work. My condolences to the family and his loved ones," the minister posted

Union Minister Anurag Thakur tweeted: "Shapoorji Pallonji Group Chairman Sh Pallonji Mistry Ji was a pioneer of his industry and passionate about the projects he undertook spanning decades. Saddened to hear about his passing away. I express my condolences to his family and friends."

Born in 1929, Mistry was conferred with Padma Bhushan, the country's third-highest civilian award, for his contribution as an industrialist. The Mumbai-headquartered Shapoorji Pallonji Group, founded back in 1865, deals in construction, real estate, textiles, engineered goods, home appliances, shipping, publications, power, and biotechnology.

