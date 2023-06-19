Jharkhand: Two brothers killed in Pakur after violent clash erupted over plucking mangoes

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representational Image

Pakur: In a shocking incident, the plucking of mangoes turned fatal in Jharkhand's Pakur district on Saturday after two groups involved in a violent clash resulted in the death of two members of a family. According to a senior officer, the incident took place in Ganeshpur village under the Maheshpur Police Station limits, when the two groups clashed with each other on Saturday night over the plucking of mangoes.

Two persons have been arrested in this connection even though most of the accused fled the village apprehending arrest, Maheshpur Sub-Divisional Police Officer Navnit Hembram said.

He said two brothers Davidhan Murmu and Vakil Murmu, both in their 30s, were killed after being attacked by the rival group.

An adequate police force has been deployed in the village to maintain law and order, the SDPO said.

"Efforts are being made to apprehend the culprits," he added.

