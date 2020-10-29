Pakistan exposed yet again, minister calls Pulwama attack 'great achievement' of Imran Khan govt

Image Source : PTI 40 CRPF jawans were killed in the Pulwama terror attack which took place on February 14, 2019.

Pakistan's blatant lie denying it's involving in the Pulwama terror attack was laid bare on Thursday when a top minister admitted that the dastardly strike was carried out on the directions of the Imran Khan administration.

Speaking in the National Assembly, Pakistan's science and technology minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said described the Pulwama attack as a 'great achievement' under Imran Khan's leadership.

"Humne Hindustan ko ghus ke maara (we hit India inside their territory). Pulwama was a success of the people under the leadership of Imran Khan. You and us are all part of that success," the minister said.

What happened in Pulwama

On February 14, 2019, a convoy of CRPF was hit by an explosives-laden SUV on the Srinagar-Jammu highway killing 40 jawans.

The attack was later claimed by Pakistan-based Islamist militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed. The attacker was identified as Adil Ahmad Dar, a local from Pulwama district, and a member of Jaish-e-Mohammed. They also released a video of the assailant Adil Ahmad Dar, a 22-year old from Kakapora who had joined the group a year earlier.

Pakistan, however, had been denying any involvement in the attack.

