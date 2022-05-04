Wednesday, May 04, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. 'TMC sympathiser': P Chidambaram faces protest by Congress Cell lawyers outside Calcutta HC

'TMC sympathiser': P Chidambaram faces protest by Congress Cell lawyers outside Calcutta HC

P Chidambaram was present in the Calcutta high court in connection with a legal matter. The protesting lawyers shouted slogans and showed black robes to him.

Poorva Joshi Edited by: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424
Kolkata Updated on: May 04, 2022 17:21 IST
p chidambaram,, congress leader, finance minister, former finance minister, congress cell
Image Source : PTI

'TMC sympathiser': P Chidambaram faces protest by Congress Cell lawyers outside Calcutta HC 

Highlights

  • P Chidambaram was heckled outside the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday.
  • Several Congress Cell lawyers shouted slogans against him in protest and showed black robes to him.
  • He was called a TMC sympathiser, a nd responsible for the Congress party's poor show in Bengal.

Congress leader and former Finance Minister, P Chidambaram was heckled outside the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday by lawyers of the Congress cell. Chidambaram was present in the court in connection with a legal matter. The protesting lawyers shouted slogans and showed black robes to him.

They also called him a TMC sympathiser, and said that responsible for the Congress party's poor show in West Bengal. 

It is learned that protests were staged around Chidambaram for questioning on behalf of Covenanters in the Metro Dairy case. A female lawyer was also heard calling her a "grassroots broker".

Also Read: Power crisis: Chidambaram takes a dig at Centre over 'coal shortage', says 'Modi hai, mumkin hai'

 

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News