'TMC sympathiser': P Chidambaram faces protest by Congress Cell lawyers outside Calcutta HC

Congress leader and former Finance Minister, P Chidambaram was heckled outside the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday by lawyers of the Congress cell. Chidambaram was present in the court in connection with a legal matter. The protesting lawyers shouted slogans and showed black robes to him.

They also called him a TMC sympathiser, and said that responsible for the Congress party's poor show in West Bengal.

It is learned that protests were staged around Chidambaram for questioning on behalf of Covenanters in the Metro Dairy case. A female lawyer was also heard calling her a "grassroots broker".

