Centre asks states to submit data on deaths due to oxygen shortage, to be presented in Parliament: Sources

The Centre on Tuesday asked states to submit data on the deaths caused due to the shortage of oxygen, news agency ANI quoted sources as saying. The direction comes after the government's recent statement that no deaths due to lack of oxygen were “specifically reported” by states and union territories during the second COVID-19 wave that hit the country.

The data submitted by states is likely to be presented before the Monsoon Session of Parliament wraps up on August 13, sources said.

The matter was raised in the Parliament wherein Opposition members criticised the handling of the Covid pandemic by the government and the vaccination programme and said people were dying on the streets due to lack of oxygen, which is a matter of shame in the 21st century.

The Congress also accused Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar of misleading Parliament by giving "false information" that there were no deaths due to lack of oxygen during the second wave of the Covid pandemic.

