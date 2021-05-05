Oxygen Express trains delivered 2,067 tonnes of medical oxygen across India so far

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Oxygen Express trains delivered 2,067 tonnes of medical oxygen across India.

The Railways' Oxygen Express trains have delivered around 2,067 tonnes of medical oxygen across the country over the last 16 days with Delhi getting the highest 707 tonnes, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 641 tonnes.

Currently, trains carrying 344 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen are on the run.

"The Railways have delivered liquid medical oxygen to various states across the country. So far, Indian Railways has delivered around 2,067 Tonnes of liquid medical oxygen in 137 tankers to various states across the country," a statement from the ministry said.

It also said that so far, 34 Oxygen Express trains have completed their journey.

While 174 tonnes of oxygen has been delivered to Maharashtra, 641 tonnes have been transported to Uttar Pradesh, 190 tonnes to Madhya Pradesh, 229 tonnes to Haryana, and 123 tonnes to Telangana.

Delhi has got 707 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen so far.

The first Oxygen Express was run on April 19 when seven trucks left Mumbai for Vizag to load the gas. These seven trucks were loaded on flat wagons and they were moved to the loading location.

Each Oxygen Express trains' tankers carried nearly 16 tonnes of medical oxygen. These trains run at a speed of around 65 km per hour.

