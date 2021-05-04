Second 'Oxygen Express' with 120 MT of life-saving gas reaches Delhi from Bengal's Durgapur

Image Source : PTI (FILE) 'Oxygen Express' with 120 MT of liquid oxygen reaches Delhi from Bengal's Durgapur

The second Oxygen Express with 120 MT of life-saving gas filled in six containers reached Delhi on Tuesday morning from West Bengal's Durgapur, news agency ANI reported. The first such train arrived in Delhi from Chhattisgarh carrying 70 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen.

This is the first Oxygen Express with oxygen in containers provided by Singapore which were received at the container corporation terminal near Durgapur.

The containers were directly loaded on flat wagons of the Oxygen Express and departed at around 12:45 pm for Delhi on Monday. The train covered a distance of nearly 1,250 km in 18 hours.

