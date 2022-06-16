When Owaisi invoked poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan to oppose Centre's Agnipath scheme

Friday, June 17, 2022
     
The Hyderabad MP tweeted a video of Haryana police firing in the air at a protest against the Agnipath scheme and wrote that the Centre should neither identify these protesters by their clothes nor should use bulldozers against them.

Sri Lasya Edited by: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya
New Delhi Updated on: June 16, 2022 22:36 IST
Image Source : PTI/FILE

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi 

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday took a different approach to attack the Central government over the Agnipath scheme of recruitment in India's Army, Navy and Air Force. He said that the scheme will not solve the unemployment issue in the country but will only boost it. 

The Hyderabad MP tweeted a video of Haryana Police firing in the air at a protest against the Agnipath scheme and wrote that the Centre should neither identify these protesters by their clothes nor should use bulldozers against them.

"Take back your wrong decision, 66% of the country's population is youth," he said, "Baat ko samajhiye."

In a follow-up tweet, the Muslim leader wrote, " The scheme will not reduce unemployment but will increase it. The issue of terror with Pakistan is not resolved yet, and on the other hand China has occupied our land. Our army is not a laboratory of your 'scheme' and 'brain wave'. This plan is not in the interest of the country."

Protests across the country

The move has drawn the ire of defence job aspirants, who have taken to the streets in a number of places across the country, especially in Bihar. At least three trains were set on fire in Bihar as protests against the Centre's Agnipath recruitment scheme turned violent in the Chhapra, Gopalganj and Kaimur districts on Thursday. 

Why people are protesting

India ranks low on social security schemes, unlike western nations where a similar model (Agnipath scheme) is followed. Under the newly-launched scheme in India, jawans will be recruited into the army, the navy and the air force for a four-year period. However, post that there will be compulsory retirement for most without gratuity and pension benefits. Only 25 per cent of soldiers will be enrolled in the regular cadre. This is the major concern of the agitators. The Opposition said it's criminal to call upon our youth to be prepared to make the supreme sacrifice without the minimum protection of job security.

