Opinion Poll: Will announcement on Bharat Ratna have impact on 2024 Lok Sabha Elections?

The Centre announced the names of five personalities to be awarded Bharat Ratna this year, which included Chaudhary Charan Singh, PV Narasimha Rao, MS Swaminathan, Karpoori Thakur and Lal Krishna Advani. It was alleged by the Opposition that the announcement of the names was directly linked to the Lok Sabha polls which are not too far away. As the general elections inch closer, the question arises if the announcement of Bharat Ratna for personalities belonging to various backgrounds will benefit the BJP in the upcoming polls. India TV conducted an opinion poll in this regard and some surprising numbers were seen.

What was the question?

In our poll, we had asked the public that ‘Will the announcement on Bharat Ratna have an impact on the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections?' For this, we had given three options to the public - 'Yes', 'No' and 'Can't say'. A total of 13470 people shared their opinion. In this poll, most of the people said that the announcement of the five names for Bharat Ratna will have an impact on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

How was the result of the poll in statistics?

If we talk about the figures, a total of 13470 people took part in this voting. Most of them, i.e. 82 percent, believed that the five names announced for Bharat Ratna would have an impact on the Lok Sabha elections. Whereas 15 percent people believed that the announcement of Bharat Ratna would not have any significant impact on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Such people believe that the Lok Sabha elections will be fought on common issues only. Apart from this, 3 per cent people chose the option of 'cannot say'. These 3 per cent people did not prefer to take any side of yes or no on the issue 'Impact of announcement of Bharat Ratna on Lok Sabha elections'.

