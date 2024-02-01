Thursday, February 01, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Opinion Poll: Has Nitish Kumar's resignation as Bihar CM pushed the I.N.D.I.A bloc on the backfoot?

Opinion Poll: Has Nitish Kumar's resignation as Bihar CM pushed the I.N.D.I.A bloc on the backfoot?

Nitish Kumar, the president of the JD(U), took oath as chief minister of Bihar for a record ninth time on Sunday after a dramatic volte-face, ditching the INDIA grouping, and forming the new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: February 01, 2024 17:05 IST
Nitish Kumar with his new Cabinet ministers
Image Source : PTI Nitish Kumar with his new Cabinet ministers

Nitish Kumar on January 28 resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar, saying "things were not working well" for him in the 'Mahagathbandhan' or the grand alliance and the opposition bloc INDIA, and formed a new government with the BJP. Kumar's latest crossover, his fifth in a little over a decade, is being seen as a big setback for the opposition unity ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. 

There are 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP and JD(U) contested 17 seats each and the Lok Janshakti Party was in the fray for six seats. BJP and LJP emerged victorious on all the seats they contested while Nitish's party won 16 seats out of the 17 it contested.

India TV in its opinion poll asked, 'Has Nitish Kumar's resignation as Bihar CM pushed the I.N.D.I.A bloc on the backfoot?' While 88 per cent were of the view that the I.N.D.I.A bloc is virtually finished, 9 per cent think just like Congress which is of the view that Nitish Kumar's move to join the NDA will have no impact. 3 per cent remained undecided.India Tv - India TV Opinion Poll

Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV Opinion Poll

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Latest News