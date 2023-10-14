Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Operation Ajay: Second flight carrying Indian nationals lands in Delhi

The second flight carrying Indian nationals from war-torn Israel landed in New Delhi early on Saturday morning. MoS MEA Rajkumar Ranjan Singh was present at the airport to receive the evacuated Indian nationals from Israel.

Earlier, the first batch of Indian nationals consisting of 212 people were successfully evacuated from war-torn Israel. The Indian embassy in Tel Aviv had scheduled another flight for Friday evening to rescue Indians stranded amid the conflict with Hamas. "The Embassy has emailed the next lot of registered Indian citizens for the special flight today. Messages to other registered people will follow for subsequent flights," said the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv on X.

As chaos erupted following Hamas's surprise attack on Israel and the latter's furious retaliation, India launched 'Operation Ajay' on Thursday to facilitate the return of those who wished to return home. The first charter flight to facilitate the return of Indian citizens wishing to return from Israel landed at Delhi Airport on Friday morning.

India issues advisory

The Indian Embassy in Israel issued an advisory on Wednesday, wherein it urged Indian nationals living in the war-torn nation "to register themselves with the Embassy of India, Tel Aviv and Israel". In a video message, the Indian Ambassador to Israel, Sanjeev Singla, assured desperate people to stay calm and follow the guidelines issued by the local authorities and contact the emergency numbers of the embassy in case of trouble.

"Registration with the Embassy will facilitate any measures that need to be taken in a situation of emergency or if such a need arises. It will also facilitate information availability about various events through our emailing network," according to the statement released on Wednesday.

