Operation Ajay in Israel: C-130J Super Hercules, C-17 Globemaster on standby, says IAF

Image Source : PTI (FILE) C-17 Globemaster of Indian Air Force

Operation Ajay in Israel: In order to bring back Indian citizens safe from Israel, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has kept its aircraft on standby in case if there is any requirement.

The IAF transport aircraft fleet includes the C-17 and IL-76 heavy-lift transport planes along with the C-130J Super Hercules Special Operations aircraft which have been used in the past for such evacuation operations, said IAF officials today (October 12).

Image Source : PTI (FILE)C-130J Super Hercules

MEA on Israel crisis:

Meanwhile, a charter flight is expected to reach Israel's capital city Tel Aviv by this evening and return to India with around 230 passengers on board by Friday (October 13) morning, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said today.

"As announced by EAM yesterday, Operation Ajay has been launched to facilitate the return from Israel of our citizens who wish to come back. The first charter flight will be reaching Tel Aviv later tonight to pick up the Indian citizens and is likely to return to India tomorrow morning," the external affairs ministry spokesperson said while addressing a media briefing today.

"We are keeping a close watch on the situation in Israel," Bagchi said. The MEA spokesperson also said that there were no Indian casualties so far.

"We haven't heard of any casualty so far," he added.

"Around 18,000 Indians are in Israel. There is conflict going on and it is a matter of concern. Indians advised to follow advisories issued by our mission," Bagchi said.

Know more about Operation Ajay:

"Operation Ajay" was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring back around 18,000 Indians in Israel who were amidst the war between Hamas and Israel. Registration of Indians began on Thursday (October 12).

The Indian embassy in Israel is providing assistance to Indian companies and has set up a helpline for Indian citizens in need of assistance.

"A charter flight will reach Tel Aviv today later in the evening. It is expected to get 230 passengers onboard. We have all options, but the role of IAF (in evacuation) can't be ruled out: the MEA spokesperson said on 'Operation Ajay.'

Yesterday, the MEA had set up a 24-hour control room in view of the escalating conflict. The control room will help monitor the situation and provide information and assistance.

