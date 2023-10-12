Israel conducts air strikes at Damascus, Aleppo airports in Syria amid war with Hamas: Reports

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City (Representational image)

Israel-Hamas War: Israel has conducted air strikes on Iranian targets at two airports in Syria including Damascus and Aleppo amid the ongoing war with Hamas, reports said.

Following the Israeli raid, both the airports in Syria have been shut down.

Israel conducted simultaneous air strikes on Damascus and Aleppo International Airports, blocking oncoming Iranian flights that contain smuggled weapons for Iran’s proxies on Israel’s borders.

As per reports, the purpose of attack in Syria could be to prevent the transfer of militants and weapons from Iran to Iraq.

