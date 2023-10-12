'We are here, we are not going anywhere': Blinken as he holds bilateral meeting with Netanyahu in Tel Aviv

Follow us on Image Source : ISRAEL PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE Blinken meets with Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Kirya in Tel Aviv, where both leaders will discuss the ongoing situation and the military aid needed for further operations. As of now, much details about the meeting are not known but a statement released by the Israeli Prime Minister's Office said both leaders will meet privately and then issue statements to the media.

At the start of the expanded meeting, Netanyahu thanked the Secretary of State for his statement: 'We are here; we are not going anywhere'. The Secretary reiterated his condolences for the victims of the terrorist attacks against Israel and condemned those attacks in the strongest terms. The Secretary also reaffirmed the United States’ solidarity with the government and people of Israel.

During the meeting, Israeli Foreign Affairs Minister Eli Cohen, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, the Prime Minister's Chief of Staff, the Director of the National Security Council, the Prime Minister's Military Secretary, the Israeli Ambassador to the US and the Prime Minister's Foreign Policy Adviser were present.

US sends military aircrafts, warships to Israel

As per the earlier statement released by the US State Department, the leaders will also discuss measures to bolster Israel’s security and underscore the United States’ unwavering support for Israel’s right to defend itself.

It is worth mentioning US President Joe Biden, who spoke to Netanyahu for the fourth time since the conflict escalated, assured full military support to the war-ravaged nation. Subsequently, the White House said US began moving warships and aircraft to the region to be ready to provide Israel with whatever it needs to respond.

A second US carrier strike group departs from Norfolk, Virginia, on Friday. Scores of aircraft are heading to US military bases around the Middle East. And special operations forces are now assisting Israel’s military in planning and intelligence.

