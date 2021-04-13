Only emergency surgeries at Delhi govt hospitals till further orders, says CM Kejriwal

Image Source : PTI Only emergency surgeries at Delhi govt hospitals

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday that only emergency surgeries would be taken on priority in government-run hospitals, while planned surgeries will not be available till further order. "Planed surgeries are in high number while emergency surgeries are usually in less number. Therefore, hospitals authorities have been directed to admit non-covid patients only if it is an emergency case," Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister asserted that CBSE exams should be cancelled.

"Around six lakh students and around one lakh will come to exams centres. They can get infected with Covid-19 hence it would necessary to cancel CBSE exams. I would request the Centre to cancel CBSE exams," he added.

Kejriwal added that his government will also set up Covid centres in government-run schools.

COVID-19 situation in Delhi

Delhi recorded 11,491 COVID-19 cases on Monday, the highest single-day surge in the national capital till date, while 72 more people died due to the disease, according to data shared by the health department. The positivity rate rose to 12.44 per cent from 9.43 per cent a day ago. The 72 deaths are the highest since December 5 when 77 deaths were recorded.

The city had recorded 131 COVID-19 deaths on November 19, the highest single-day fatality count till date.

The cumulative coronavirus case count stands at 7,36,688, and the death toll is now 11,355, according to the latest health bulletin.

The fresh cases came out of the over 92,397 lakh tests conducted the previous day.

On Sunday, the city had reported 10,772 cases and 48 deaths.

Delhi recorded 7,897 COVID-19 cases and 39 deaths on Saturday. The positivity rate had also mounted to 10. 21 per cent, breaching the 10-per cent mark for the first time this year.

The positivity rate was above 15 per cent in mid-November last year.

On Friday, 8,521 COVID-19 cases and 39 deaths were recorded in the national capital. This was also the first time that more than 8,000 cases were recorded in a day this year amid a massive spike in cases over the last few weeks.

