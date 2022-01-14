Friday, January 14, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Omicron Variant LIVE Updates: It's mild, does affect children, say AIIMS experts
Live now

Omicron Variant LIVE Updates: It's mild, does affect children, say AIIMS experts

Meanwhile, Maharashtra continues to record the maximum Omicron cases followed by Rajasthan, Delhi, Karnataka, and Kerala. Also, several states have imposed restrictions and night curfew, to curb the spread of the infection.

India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 14, 2022 8:36 IST
Omicron variant LIVE Updates, Omicron cases in India, Omicron death toll India, Omicron covid19, Omi
Image Source : PTI.

Govt health workers collect swab samples for COVID test of passengers arriving from outstation at Hatia railway station in wake of recent surge in Coronavirus cases in Ranchi. 

 

Omicron Variant LIVE updates: As India reports COVID-19 infection in children like other countries, considering the importance of the topic, an interactive webinar session on 'Managing Children with Covid-19' is being organised by the Union Health Ministry in collaboration with All India institute of medical sciences (AIIMS) Delhi, with regional and state centre of excellence and Indian Medical Association on Thursday. AIIMS, New Delhi, Director Dr Randeep Guleria said, "It is important for us to understand that children are not like adults and we cannot translate what we are doing in adults to children. They need to be treated separately and that is why this webinar that we are having today is very, very important." "There is also been a lot of concern about the severity of illness in children in this current wave with some reports from hospitals in the US claiming that they are seeing an increased number of children being admitted. So I think it is important to clarify, how is the current Omicron behaving as far as children are concerned? The concern has always been there as the younger children are not vaccinated and they are really getting more severe diseases. What is the management for children who are having COVID 19, what can we give, what should we not give and how should we treat these children depending on their age group and their presentation?" The purpose of the webinar was to re-emphasise all the important information and management of paediatric COVID. "Omicron does affect the children but it is a mild disease. So we also need to keep in mind that the fear and the panic which is getting created among the families, we must be able to curtail it," said Dr Prof Ashok Deorari, AIIMS, Delhi. Meanwhile, in India, Maharashtra continues to record the maximum Omicron cases (1,367) followed by Rajasthan- 792, Delhi- 549, Karnataka- 486, and Kerala- 479 on Thursday. Also, several states have imposed restrictions and night curfew, to curb the spread of the infection. 

 

Latest India News

Live updates :Omicron variant UPDATES |

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jan 14, 2022 8:36 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Global Covid caseload tops 319.8 million

    Amid an ongoing resurgence across the world, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 319.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.52 million and vaccinations to over 9.55 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University. In its latest update on Friday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 319,871,018 and 5,520,191, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 9,552,790,916. The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 64,044,568 and 846,371, according to the CSSE.

  • Jan 14, 2022 8:13 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Doctors, health workers test positive as COVID infections surge in Telangana

    Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in Telangana, several doctors and health workers have also been infected with the coronavirus. Speaking to news agency ANI, Dr Sambit, HOD of Critical Care at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) said, "We are getting 50 cases every day, out of which 25-40 are in-patients. A few doctors have also been afflicted, but most are either asymptomatic or mildly afflicted."He said as a precaution, doctors with infections have been advised to be in isolation and not report to duty until they are well.

  • Jan 14, 2022 7:54 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    COVID: 14,765 new cases, 6 deaths reported in Uttar Pradesh

    Uttar Pradesh reported 14,765 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, raising the tally of active cases in the state to 71,022 while six more fatalities pushed the death toll to 22,946, an official statement said. While two deaths were reported from Hardoi, one death each was reported from Jaunpur, Kanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri and Pilibhit, it said. In the past 24 hours, a maximum of 2,213 cases were reported from Lucknow, 1,678 from Ghaziabad, 1,626 cases from Gautam Buddh Nagar and 390 from Mathura, it added. In the past 24 hours, 1,062 COVID-19 patients recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 16,91,288, the statement said.

  • Jan 14, 2022 7:31 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Chile sees over 7,000 daily Covid cases, a 7-month high

    Chile's Health Ministry has said it registered more than 7,000 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, after detecting 7,291 infections in one day, the highest figure in seven months. The new cases pushed the country's total caseload to 1,849,465, the Ministry added on Thursday. On Thursday, 41 more patients died of causes related to the disease, bringing the pandemic death toll to 39,331, Xinhua news agency reported. The Covid-19 positivity rate for Wednesday was 6.9 per cent nationwide and 7.39 per cent in the Santiago Metropolitan Region, the Ministry said, adding none of Chile's 16 regions had a positivity rate below 2 per cent. Chile averaged 2,500 daily Covid-19 infections in December 2021, but the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in January has pushed the average to 5,000 cases per day. Meanwhile, Chile began applying a second booster dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 in January, aiming to increase the population's protection against Omicron amid the tourism summer season in the southern Hemisphere.

  • Jan 14, 2022 7:15 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Joe Biden to double free COVID tests, add N95s, to fight omicron

    President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that the government will double to 1 billion the rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests to be distributed free to Americans, along with the most protective N95 masks, as he highlighted his efforts to “surge” resources to help the country weather the spike in coronavirus cases. Biden also announced that starting next week 1,000 military medical personnel will begin deploying across the country to help overwhelmed medical facilities ease staff shortages due to the highly transmissible omicron variant. Many facilities are struggling because their workers are in at-home quarantines due to the virus at the same time as a nationwide spike in COVID-19 cases. The new deployments will be on top of other federal medical personnel who have already been sent to states to help with acute shortages. Speaking at the White House Thursday, Biden acknowledged that, “I know we're all frustrated as we enter this new year" as virus cases reach new heights.But he insisted that it remains “a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

     

  • Jan 14, 2022 6:58 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Over 5 lakh people watched as ISKCON Bangalore celebrated Sri Vaikuntha Ekadashi on Jan 13

    Over 5 lakh people watched as ISKCON Bangalore celebrated Sri Vaikuntha Ekadashi on Thursday. Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the temple was closed to the public. The festivities were streamed live on its official website and social media platforms: ISKCON Bangalore.

  • Jan 14, 2022 6:53 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Croatia reports highest-ever weekly coronavirus caseload

    In the previous seven days, Croatia has recorded over 48,600 new Covid-19 cases, the highest weekly caseload since the outbreak of the pandemic in early 2020, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said at a government session. This is double the number two weeks ago, Plenkovic added on Thursday. The country has also reported more than 13,000 Covid-19-related deaths since the pandemic began, Xinhua news agency reported. The Prime Minister urged his compatriots to get vaccinated, emphasising that the authorities have enough vaccine doses for everyone. On Thursday, Croatia reported 9,157 new Covid-19 infections, the second highest caseload since February 25, 2020, when the first Covid-19 case was identified in the country, and 23 coronavirus-related deaths. On Thursday, the cumulative number of confirmed infections stood at 794,190 and the death toll at 13,006 across the country. The low vaccination rate- 56 per cent- has widely been blamed for the high infection rate in the country.

     

  • Jan 14, 2022 6:48 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Omicron mild, does affect children, say AIIMS experts

    AIIMS, New Delhi, Director Dr Randeep Guleria said, "It is important for us to understand that children are not like adults and we cannot translate what we are doing in adults to children. They need to be treated separately and that is why this webinar that we are having today is very, very important." "There is also been a lot of concern about the severity of illness in children in this current wave with some reports from hospitals in the US claiming that they are seeing an increased number of children being admitted. So I think it is important to clarify, how is the current Omicron behaving as far as children are concerned? The concern has always been there as the younger children are not vaccinated and they are really getting more severe diseases. What is the management for children who are having COVID 19, what can we give, what should we not give and how should we treat these children depending on their age group and their presentation?" The purpose of the webinar was to re-emphasise all the important information and management of paediatric COVID. "Omicron does affect the children but it is a mild disease. So we also need to keep in mind that the fear and the panic which is getting created among the families, we must be able to curtail it," said Dr Prof Ashok Deorari, AIIMS, Delhi.  Dr Rakesh Lodha, Head, Professor, Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, AIIMS, Delhi, who was the speaker during the webinar, further explained by showing the data about the infection rate in children but more data is still required. "Now what we see is that our children are more frequently affected. I think we need some data and I think that data is likely to be available soon. But apparently, there doesn't seem to be a dramatic increase in the proportion the absolute numbers are likely to go up as the cumulative or the total number of cases increase in the country."

  • Jan 14, 2022 6:45 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    US takes more actions to cope with soaring Covid cases

    The US has taken more actions to contain the new Covid-19 surge, including offering more free test kits and "high quality masks" to Americans. President Joe Biden announced on Thursday his administration would make "high-quality masks" available to Americans for free. He also announced his administration would purchase an additional 500 million Covid-19 tests on top of the 500 million tests he previously announced, Xinhua news agency reported. The new announcements came as the US struggles to address record high daily cases, hospitalisations, testing challenges and messaging frustration. A total of 1,481,375 new cases and 1,904 new deaths were reported on Monday, according to data of Johns Hopkins University. The single-day increase of cases has set a new record around the globe since the onset of the pandemic. The country is now averaging over 760,000 new Covid-19 cases and over 1,600 new deaths each day, up significantly week by week, according to latest CDC data.

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News