  Coronavirus pandemic Updates: 2.64 lakh new cases, 315 deaths reported in last 24hrs; positivity rate at 14.7%

Coronavirus pandemic Updates: 2.64 lakh new cases, 315 deaths reported in last 24hrs; positivity rate at 14.7%

The total active cases of COVID in India have rose to 12,72,073 the ministry data showed.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma
New Delhi Updated on: January 14, 2022 10:21 IST
Image Source : PTI.

A health worker interacts with Covid infected patient inside Covid Care Centre of the Commonwealth Games village in New Delhi. 

Highlights

  • Total active cases of COVID in India have rose to 12,72,073 today
  • The daily positivity rate is at 14.78 per cent on January 14
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 4,85,350

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 2,64,202 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 315 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (January 14), the country saw a total of 1,09,345 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 95.20 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 3,48,24,706.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 12,72,073 the ministry data showed today. 

As compared to yesterday (January 13), the total number of fresh COVID cases is up by 6.7 per cent today. India had reported 2,47,417 cases on Thursday.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,85,350. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 14.78 per cent today. 

Additionally, the tally of Omicron cases has reached 5,753 on Friday.   

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday reported no cases of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19, the state government said in an official statement on Thursday. The state reported 46,406 new Covid cases and 36 deaths. The fatality rate in the state was reported at 2%, data suggested further.

To date, a total of 1367 patients were infected with the Omicron variant in the state, according to government data. 

State capital Mumbai reported 13,702 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday and 6 deaths, according to an official statement by the city's municipal corporation. The active cases tally in the financial capital was recorded at 95,123. 

The death toll has risen to 16,426 in Mumbai, the statement further said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 461 18  7875 86  129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 14204 4085  2063516 261  14507   2
3 Arunachal Pradesh 776 111  55080 17  282      
4 Assam 15132 1993  616964 1242  6192   3
5 Bihar 31377 2717  725353 3669  12121   7
6 Chandigarh 5816 1008  65741 330  1084      
7 Chhattisgarh 28797 1372  1001644 4636  13634   7
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 162 18  10716 4      
9 Delhi 94160 6715  1527152 22121  25271 31    31
10 Goa 16887 2753  180394 971  3543   4
11 Gujarat 50612 6886  836140 4285  10142   5
12 Haryana 36002 4829  774020 2760  10085   2
13 Himachal Pradesh 8115 1178  226352 537  3888   1
14 Jammu and Kashmir 7932 1690  337683 271  4552   5
15 Jharkhand 32250 1264  358087 2731  5189   5
16 Karnataka 115762 22634  2970365 2363  38397   8
17 Kerala*** 65232 10099  5211014 3252  50369 21  96 117
18 Ladakh 598 96  22153 28  222      
19 Lakshadweep 19 10369   51      
20 Madhya Pradesh 17652 3246  786278 782  10543   3
21 Maharashtra 255561 11712  6683769 34658  141737 36    36
22 Manipur 857 121  123836 34  2012      
23 Meghalaya 784 83  83522 83  1490   1
24 Mizoram 8059 662  141914 383  565   1
25 Nagaland 287 45  31626 41  703      
26 Odisha 42955 8609  1050179 1447  8472   3
27 Puducherry 4270 1067  127713 40  1883      
28 Punjab 30384 3603  595090 2330  16708   6
29 Rajasthan 45565 7117  953454 2757  8988   7
30 Sikkim 1063 267  32172 27  410      
31 Tamil Nadu 103610 14651  2727960 6235  36930 25    25
32 Telangana 20462 2123  678290 582  4049   2
33 Tripura 3759 915  84630 92  832      
34 Uttarakhand 9936 1918  342853 1085  7435   2
35 Uttar Pradesh 71022 13667  1691288 1062  22946   6
36 West Bengal 131553 15302  1689514 8139  19985 26    26
Total# 1272073 154542  34824706 109345  485350 219  96 315
***For Kerala, as per State media bulletin: 21 deaths reported on 13th January +96 deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

