Coronavirus pandemic Updates: 2.64 lakh new cases, 315 deaths reported in last 24hrs; positivity rate at 14.7%

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 2,64,202 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 315 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (January 14), the country saw a total of 1,09,345 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 95.20 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 3,48,24,706.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 12,72,073 the ministry data showed today.

As compared to yesterday (January 13), the total number of fresh COVID cases is up by 6.7 per cent today. India had reported 2,47,417 cases on Thursday.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,85,350. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 14.78 per cent today.

Additionally, the tally of Omicron cases has reached 5,753 on Friday.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday reported no cases of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19, the state government said in an official statement on Thursday. The state reported 46,406 new Covid cases and 36 deaths. The fatality rate in the state was reported at 2%, data suggested further.

To date, a total of 1367 patients were infected with the Omicron variant in the state, according to government data.

State capital Mumbai reported 13,702 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday and 6 deaths, according to an official statement by the city's municipal corporation. The active cases tally in the financial capital was recorded at 95,123.

The death toll has risen to 16,426 in Mumbai, the statement further said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 461 18 7875 86 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 14204 4085 2063516 261 14507 2 2 3 Arunachal Pradesh 776 111 55080 17 282 4 Assam 15132 1993 616964 1242 6192 3 3 5 Bihar 31377 2717 725353 3669 12121 7 7 6 Chandigarh 5816 1008 65741 330 1084 7 Chhattisgarh 28797 1372 1001644 4636 13634 7 7 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 162 18 10716 8 4 9 Delhi 94160 6715 1527152 22121 25271 31 31 10 Goa 16887 2753 180394 971 3543 4 4 11 Gujarat 50612 6886 836140 4285 10142 5 5 12 Haryana 36002 4829 774020 2760 10085 2 2 13 Himachal Pradesh 8115 1178 226352 537 3888 1 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 7932 1690 337683 271 4552 5 5 15 Jharkhand 32250 1264 358087 2731 5189 5 5 16 Karnataka 115762 22634 2970365 2363 38397 8 8 17 Kerala*** 65232 10099 5211014 3252 50369 21 96 117 18 Ladakh 598 96 22153 28 222 19 Lakshadweep 19 4 10369 51 20 Madhya Pradesh 17652 3246 786278 782 10543 3 3 21 Maharashtra 255561 11712 6683769 34658 141737 36 36 22 Manipur 857 121 123836 34 2012 23 Meghalaya 784 83 83522 83 1490 1 1 24 Mizoram 8059 662 141914 383 565 1 1 25 Nagaland 287 45 31626 41 703 26 Odisha 42955 8609 1050179 1447 8472 3 3 27 Puducherry 4270 1067 127713 40 1883 28 Punjab 30384 3603 595090 2330 16708 6 6 29 Rajasthan 45565 7117 953454 2757 8988 7 7 30 Sikkim 1063 267 32172 27 410 31 Tamil Nadu 103610 14651 2727960 6235 36930 25 25 32 Telangana 20462 2123 678290 582 4049 2 2 33 Tripura 3759 915 84630 92 832 34 Uttarakhand 9936 1918 342853 1085 7435 2 2 35 Uttar Pradesh 71022 13667 1691288 1062 22946 6 6 36 West Bengal 131553 15302 1689514 8139 19985 26 26 Total# 1272073 154542 34824706 109345 485350 219 96 315 ***For Kerala, as per State media bulletin: 21 deaths reported on 13th January +96 deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

