Coronavirus pandemic Updates: 2.64 lakh new cases, 315 deaths reported in last 24hrs; positivity rate at 14.7%

Highlights
- Total active cases of COVID in India have rose to 12,72,073 today
- The daily positivity rate is at 14.78 per cent on January 14
- The total death toll in the country is now at 4,85,350
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 2,64,202 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 315 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (January 14), the country saw a total of 1,09,345 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 95.20 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 3,48,24,706.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 12,72,073 the ministry data showed today.
As compared to yesterday (January 13), the total number of fresh COVID cases is up by 6.7 per cent today. India had reported 2,47,417 cases on Thursday.
The total death toll in the country is now at 4,85,350. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate is at 14.78 per cent today.
Additionally, the tally of Omicron cases has reached 5,753 on Friday.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday reported no cases of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19, the state government said in an official statement on Thursday. The state reported 46,406 new Covid cases and 36 deaths. The fatality rate in the state was reported at 2%, data suggested further.
To date, a total of 1367 patients were infected with the Omicron variant in the state, according to government data.
State capital Mumbai reported 13,702 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday and 6 deaths, according to an official statement by the city's municipal corporation. The active cases tally in the financial capital was recorded at 95,123.
The death toll has risen to 16,426 in Mumbai, the statement further said.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|461
|18
|7875
|86
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|14204
|4085
|2063516
|261
|14507
|2
|2
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|776
|111
|55080
|17
|282
|4
|Assam
|15132
|1993
|616964
|1242
|6192
|3
|3
|5
|Bihar
|31377
|2717
|725353
|3669
|12121
|7
|7
|6
|Chandigarh
|5816
|1008
|65741
|330
|1084
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|28797
|1372
|1001644
|4636
|13634
|7
|7
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|162
|18
|10716
|8
|4
|9
|Delhi
|94160
|6715
|1527152
|22121
|25271
|31
|31
|10
|Goa
|16887
|2753
|180394
|971
|3543
|4
|4
|11
|Gujarat
|50612
|6886
|836140
|4285
|10142
|5
|5
|12
|Haryana
|36002
|4829
|774020
|2760
|10085
|2
|2
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|8115
|1178
|226352
|537
|3888
|1
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7932
|1690
|337683
|271
|4552
|5
|5
|15
|Jharkhand
|32250
|1264
|358087
|2731
|5189
|5
|5
|16
|Karnataka
|115762
|22634
|2970365
|2363
|38397
|8
|8
|17
|Kerala***
|65232
|10099
|5211014
|3252
|50369
|21
|96
|117
|18
|Ladakh
|598
|96
|22153
|28
|222
|19
|Lakshadweep
|19
|4
|10369
|51
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|17652
|3246
|786278
|782
|10543
|3
|3
|21
|Maharashtra
|255561
|11712
|6683769
|34658
|141737
|36
|36
|22
|Manipur
|857
|121
|123836
|34
|2012
|23
|Meghalaya
|784
|83
|83522
|83
|1490
|1
|1
|24
|Mizoram
|8059
|662
|141914
|383
|565
|1
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|287
|45
|31626
|41
|703
|26
|Odisha
|42955
|8609
|1050179
|1447
|8472
|3
|3
|27
|Puducherry
|4270
|1067
|127713
|40
|1883
|28
|Punjab
|30384
|3603
|595090
|2330
|16708
|6
|6
|29
|Rajasthan
|45565
|7117
|953454
|2757
|8988
|7
|7
|30
|Sikkim
|1063
|267
|32172
|27
|410
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|103610
|14651
|2727960
|6235
|36930
|25
|25
|32
|Telangana
|20462
|2123
|678290
|582
|4049
|2
|2
|33
|Tripura
|3759
|915
|84630
|92
|832
|34
|Uttarakhand
|9936
|1918
|342853
|1085
|7435
|2
|2
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|71022
|13667
|1691288
|1062
|22946
|6
|6
|36
|West Bengal
|131553
|15302
|1689514
|8139
|19985
|26
|26
|Total#
|1272073
|154542
|34824706
|109345
|485350
|219
|96
|315
|***For Kerala, as per State media bulletin: 21 deaths reported on 13th January +96 deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
