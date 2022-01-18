Tuesday, January 18, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Omicron variant LIVE Updates: J&K's Pulwama gets first RT-PCR testing lab amidst third wave
Live now

Omicron variant LIVE Updates: J&K's Pulwama gets first RT-PCR testing lab amidst third wave

Maharashtra has so far recorded the maximum of 1,738 cases of the Omicron variant, followed by West Bengal 1,672, Rajasthan 1,276, Delhi 549, Karnataka 548 and Kerala 536 cases. 

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 18, 2022 6:18 IST
Omicron tally updates
Image Source : PTI

Omicron variant LIVE Updates

India saw a single-day rise of 2,58,089 new coronavirus infections taking the tally of cases to 3,73,80,253, which included 8,209 cases of the Omicron variant detected so far, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Monday. A total of 8,209 cases of the Omicron variant were detected across 29 states and union territories, out of which 3,109 have recovered or migrated. Maharashtra recorded the maximum 1,738 cases of the Omicron variant, followed by West Bengal 1,672, Rajasthan 1,276, Delhi 549, Karnataka 548 and Kerala 536 cases. According to experts, it is not possible to undertake genome sequencing of each and every sample but this current wave is largely being driven by Omicron. The number of active COVID-19 cases have increased to 16,56,341, the highest in around 230 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,86,451.

Latest India News

Live updates : Omicron variant

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jan 18, 2022 6:40 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Jharkhand records 2,499 fresh COVID cases

    Jharkhand recorded 2,499 fresh COVID cases, 4,266  recoveries, and 6 deaths on Monday

    Active cases: 29,974

  • Jan 18, 2022 6:40 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Assam reports 6,982 new COVID cases

    Assam reported 6,982 new COVID cases, 2,281 recoveries, and 11 deaths on Monday

  • Jan 18, 2022 6:39 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Mumbai: 35 police personnel tested COVID positive in last 24 hours

    Mumbai Police says 35 of its personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the number of active cases in the force to 1,341

  • Jan 18, 2022 6:34 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Assam CM says those unvaccinated can stay back home

    Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma says vaccination against COVID-19 is not mandatory but the unvaccinated can’t attend meetings, enter offices and restaurants. People not willing to get vaccinated can stay back at home. In Assam, one will have to show vaccination certificate if necessary

  • Jan 18, 2022 6:29 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    J&K: Pulwama gets first RT-PCR testing lab

    Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir has set up its first RT-PCR testing laboratory

     

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News