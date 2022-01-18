Omicron variant LIVE Updates: J&K's Pulwama gets first RT-PCR testing lab amidst third wave

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Omicron variant LIVE Updates

India saw a single-day rise of 2,58,089 new coronavirus infections taking the tally of cases to 3,73,80,253, which included 8,209 cases of the Omicron variant detected so far, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Monday. A total of 8,209 cases of the Omicron variant were detected across 29 states and union territories, out of which 3,109 have recovered or migrated. Maharashtra recorded the maximum 1,738 cases of the Omicron variant, followed by West Bengal 1,672, Rajasthan 1,276, Delhi 549, Karnataka 548 and Kerala 536 cases. According to experts, it is not possible to undertake genome sequencing of each and every sample but this current wave is largely being driven by Omicron. The number of active COVID-19 cases have increased to 16,56,341, the highest in around 230 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,86,451.

