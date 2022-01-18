India reports 2,38,018 fresh COVID cases, 310 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron case tally now at 8,891

Highlights
- The new cases of COVID-19 were 20,071 less than the total cases reported on Monday
- A total of 1,57,421 recoveries were logged in the past 24 hours
- Active cases of coronavirus in India are now at 17,36,628
India reported 2,38,018 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 310 deaths, according to the data updated by the Health Ministry at 8 am on Tuesday. The new cases of COVID-19 were 20,071 less than the total cases reported on Monday.
A total of 1,57,421 recoveries were logged in the past 24 hours. Active cases of coronavirus in India are now at 17,36,628, with the daily positivity rate at 14.43 per cent.
With this, the Omicron case tally in India has now reached 8,891 -- a rise of 8.31 per cent since yesterday.
On Monday, India saw a single-day rise of 2,58,089 new coronavirus infections taking the tally of cases to 3,73,80,253, which included 8,209 cases of the Omicron variant, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry.
Maharashtra had recorded the maximum -- 1,738 cases of the Omicron variant, followed by West Bengal 1,672, Rajasthan 1,276, Delhi 549, Karnataka 548 and Kerala 536 cases.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|449
|17
|8117
|66
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|30182
|3412
|2065696
|696
|14510
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1476
|320
|55279
|84
|282
|4
|Assam
|25295
|4690
|622205
|2281
|6217
|11
|11
|5
|Bihar
|33123
|2386
|745389
|5907
|12141
|5
|5
|6
|Chandigarh
|9104
|99
|68299
|961
|1089
|2
|2
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|31960
|832
|1018666
|5396
|13664
|10
|10
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|216
|4
|10786
|16
|4
|9
|Delhi
|83982
|5837
|1613128
|18340
|25387
|24
|24
|10
|Goa
|21957
|576
|187129
|1592
|3563
|6
|6
|11
|Gujarat
|70374
|6764
|858455
|5984
|10164
|5
|5
|12
|Haryana
|54837
|3561
|791149
|5631
|10116
|12
|12
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|12142
|1142
|229772
|1298
|3897
|6
|6
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|17928
|2045
|339700
|777
|4572
|5
|5
|15
|Jharkhand
|29974
|1773
|372625
|4266
|5209
|6
|6
|16
|Karnataka
|217326
|19315
|2991472
|7827
|38445
|14
|14
|17
|Kerala***
|122163
|17594
|5228710
|5280
|50904
|18
|54
|72
|18
|Ladakh
|844
|24
|22470
|128
|222
|19
|Lakshadweep
|111
|37
|10371
|2
|51
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|34973
|4864
|792375
|2106
|10545
|21
|Maharashtra
|271097
|1995
|6829992
|29092
|141832
|24
|24
|22
|Manipur
|1457
|175
|124021
|60
|2015
|23
|Meghalaya
|1207
|79
|83835
|95
|1490
|24
|Mizoram
|8869
|447
|144316
|830
|573
|3
|3
|25
|Nagaland
|484
|27
|31777
|21
|703
|26
|Odisha
|69885
|4521
|1066032
|5965
|8484
|3
|3
|27
|Puducherry
|8559
|757
|128168
|147
|1890
|3
|3
|28
|Punjab
|43429
|2179
|610241
|4393
|16790
|21
|21
|29
|Rajasthan
|66742
|3337
|971143
|5894
|9010
|5
|5
|30
|Sikkim
|2012
|23
|32504
|194
|413
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|152348
|9872
|2774009
|13551
|37009
|20
|20
|32
|Telangana
|22197
|149
|685399
|2295
|4060
|3
|3
|33
|Tripura
|6491
|889
|85626
|492
|844
|4
|4
|34
|Uttarakhand
|18196
|973
|347609
|2318
|7444
|4
|4
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|106616
|3142
|1720077
|12402
|22972
|9
|9
|36
|West Bengal
|158623
|1682
|1728340
|11034
|20121
|33
|33
|Total#
|1736628
|80287
|35394882
|157421
|486761
|256
|54
|310
