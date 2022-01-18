India reports 2,38,018 fresh COVID cases, 310 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron case tally now at 8,891

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kolkata: People visit a crowded wholesale market amid concern over spread of COVID-19

India reported 2,38,018 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 310 deaths, according to the data updated by the Health Ministry at 8 am on Tuesday. The new cases of COVID-19 were 20,071 less than the total cases reported on Monday.

A total of 1,57,421 recoveries were logged in the past 24 hours. Active cases of coronavirus in India are now at 17,36,628, with the daily positivity rate at 14.43 per cent.

With this, the Omicron case tally in India has now reached 8,891 -- a rise of 8.31 per cent since yesterday.

On Monday, India saw a single-day rise of 2,58,089 new coronavirus infections taking the tally of cases to 3,73,80,253, which included 8,209 cases of the Omicron variant, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry.

Maharashtra had recorded the maximum -- 1,738 cases of the Omicron variant, followed by West Bengal 1,672, Rajasthan 1,276, Delhi 549, Karnataka 548 and Kerala 536 cases.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 449 17 8117 66 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 30182 3412 2065696 696 14510 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1476 320 55279 84 282 4 Assam 25295 4690 622205 2281 6217 11 11 5 Bihar 33123 2386 745389 5907 12141 5 5 6 Chandigarh 9104 99 68299 961 1089 2 2 7 Chhattisgarh 31960 832 1018666 5396 13664 10 10 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 216 4 10786 16 4 9 Delhi 83982 5837 1613128 18340 25387 24 24 10 Goa 21957 576 187129 1592 3563 6 6 11 Gujarat 70374 6764 858455 5984 10164 5 5 12 Haryana 54837 3561 791149 5631 10116 12 12 13 Himachal Pradesh 12142 1142 229772 1298 3897 6 6 14 Jammu and Kashmir 17928 2045 339700 777 4572 5 5 15 Jharkhand 29974 1773 372625 4266 5209 6 6 16 Karnataka 217326 19315 2991472 7827 38445 14 14 17 Kerala*** 122163 17594 5228710 5280 50904 18 54 72 18 Ladakh 844 24 22470 128 222 19 Lakshadweep 111 37 10371 2 51 20 Madhya Pradesh 34973 4864 792375 2106 10545 21 Maharashtra 271097 1995 6829992 29092 141832 24 24 22 Manipur 1457 175 124021 60 2015 23 Meghalaya 1207 79 83835 95 1490 24 Mizoram 8869 447 144316 830 573 3 3 25 Nagaland 484 27 31777 21 703 26 Odisha 69885 4521 1066032 5965 8484 3 3 27 Puducherry 8559 757 128168 147 1890 3 3 28 Punjab 43429 2179 610241 4393 16790 21 21 29 Rajasthan 66742 3337 971143 5894 9010 5 5 30 Sikkim 2012 23 32504 194 413 31 Tamil Nadu 152348 9872 2774009 13551 37009 20 20 32 Telangana 22197 149 685399 2295 4060 3 3 33 Tripura 6491 889 85626 492 844 4 4 34 Uttarakhand 18196 973 347609 2318 7444 4 4 35 Uttar Pradesh 106616 3142 1720077 12402 22972 9 9 36 West Bengal 158623 1682 1728340 11034 20121 33 33 Total# 1736628 80287 35394882 157421 486761 256 54 310

