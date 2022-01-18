Tuesday, January 18, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • No decision yet by the Union Health Ministry on vaccination for children of age group 12-14 years: Official sources
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. India reports 2,38,018 fresh COVID cases, 310 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron case tally now at 8,891

India reports 2,38,018 fresh COVID cases, 310 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron case tally now at 8,891

A total of 1,57,421 recoveries were logged in the past 24 hours. Active cases of coronavirus in India are now at 17,36,628, with the daily positivity rate at 14.43 per cent.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 18, 2022 9:43 IST
India covid19 cases
Image Source : PTI

Kolkata: People visit a crowded wholesale market amid concern over spread of COVID-19

Highlights

  • The new cases of COVID-19 were 20,071 less than the total cases reported on Monday
  • A total of 1,57,421 recoveries were logged in the past 24 hours
  • Active cases of coronavirus in India are now at 17,36,628

India reported 2,38,018 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 310 deaths, according to the data updated by the Health Ministry at 8 am on Tuesday. The new cases of COVID-19 were 20,071 less than the total cases reported on Monday. 

A total of 1,57,421 recoveries were logged in the past 24 hours. Active cases of coronavirus in India are now at 17,36,628, with the daily positivity rate at 14.43 per cent. 

With this, the Omicron case tally in India has now reached 8,891 -- a rise of 8.31 per cent since yesterday.

On Monday, India saw a single-day rise of 2,58,089 new coronavirus infections taking the tally of cases to 3,73,80,253, which included 8,209 cases of the Omicron variant, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry.

Maharashtra had recorded the maximum -- 1,738 cases of the Omicron variant, followed by West Bengal 1,672, Rajasthan 1,276, Delhi 549, Karnataka 548 and Kerala 536 cases.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 449 17  8117 66  129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 30182 3412  2065696 696  14510      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1476 320  55279 84  282      
4 Assam 25295 4690  622205 2281  6217 11    11
5 Bihar 33123 2386  745389 5907  12141   5
6 Chandigarh 9104 99  68299 961  1089   2
7 Chhattisgarh 31960 832  1018666 5396  13664 10    10
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 216 10786 16  4      
9 Delhi 83982 5837  1613128 18340  25387 24    24
10 Goa 21957 576  187129 1592  3563   6
11 Gujarat 70374 6764  858455 5984  10164   5
12 Haryana 54837 3561  791149 5631  10116 12    12
13 Himachal Pradesh 12142 1142  229772 1298  3897   6
14 Jammu and Kashmir 17928 2045  339700 777  4572   5
15 Jharkhand 29974 1773  372625 4266  5209   6
16 Karnataka 217326 19315  2991472 7827  38445 14    14
17 Kerala*** 122163 17594  5228710 5280  50904 18  54 72
18 Ladakh 844 24  22470 128  222      
19 Lakshadweep 111 37  10371 51      
20 Madhya Pradesh 34973 4864  792375 2106  10545      
21 Maharashtra 271097 1995  6829992 29092  141832 24    24
22 Manipur 1457 175  124021 60  2015      
23 Meghalaya 1207 79  83835 95  1490      
24 Mizoram 8869 447  144316 830  573   3
25 Nagaland 484 27  31777 21  703      
26 Odisha 69885 4521  1066032 5965  8484   3
27 Puducherry 8559 757  128168 147  1890   3
28 Punjab 43429 2179  610241 4393  16790 21    21
29 Rajasthan 66742 3337  971143 5894  9010   5
30 Sikkim 2012 23  32504 194  413      
31 Tamil Nadu 152348 9872  2774009 13551  37009 20    20
32 Telangana 22197 149  685399 2295  4060   3
33 Tripura 6491 889  85626 492  844   4
34 Uttarakhand 18196 973  347609 2318  7444   4
35 Uttar Pradesh 106616 3142  1720077 12402  22972   9
36 West Bengal 158623 1682  1728340 11034  20121 33    33
Total# 1736628 80287  35394882 157421  486761 256  54 310

Also Read | Delhi reports 12,527 fresh Covid cases

Latest India News

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News