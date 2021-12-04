Saturday, December 04, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Omicron Variant LIVE Updates: West Bengal govt orders 7-days isolation, RT-PCR to continue
Live now

Omicron Variant LIVE Updates: West Bengal govt orders 7-days isolation, RT-PCR to continue

As the fear of Omicron looms the country after two cases found in Karnataka, the Union Health Ministry on Friday issued a list of frequently asked questions (FAQs) about the Omicron variant of coronavirus which has been designated by WHO as a 'variant of concern' (VoC).  Stay with IndiaTV News for all updates

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 04, 2021 6:58 IST
omicron in india, omicron cases india, omicron case india, coronavirus latest news, coronavirus upda
Image Source : PTI

Travellers arriving via Banglore-Chennai Lalbagh Express get tested for COVID-19, in wake of the SARS-CoV-2 variant Omicron, at Central Railway Station, in Chennai

Omicron in India Latest News Updates: As India confirmed two cases of Omicron, the World Health Organization on Friday said countries in the South-East Asia Region should further strengthen COVID-19 response measures to curtail the spread of the virus and its variants. Studies are underway to evaluate Omicron's transmissibility, severity, reinfection risk, immune escape potential, clinical presentation, response to other available countermeasures, etc. Preliminary evidence suggests higher transmissibility and potential immune escape that could lead to a surge in cases. Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director of the WHO South-East Asia Region, said as part of enhanced surveillance, countries need to ensure they have early warning systems in place composed of multiple indicators such as rapid increase in cases and test positivity rates. 

 

 

Latest India News

Live updates :Omicron Variant Latest Updates | LIVE

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Dec 04, 2021 6:42 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    Navy ramps up bed capacity at hospitals, prepares places for quarantine amid Omicron threat

    In light of the emergence of Omicron, the new variant of coronavirus, the Indian Navy has issued directions for following COVID-19 protocols, ramped up bed capacity at hospitals and prepared places for quarantine, a senior official said.

  • Dec 04, 2021 6:32 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    Omicron: Parliamentary panel recommends evaluation of vaccines in view of new Covid strain

    Amid growing concerns over the new Omicron variant of COVID-19, a parliamentary committee has recommended that the efficacy of Covid vaccines must be evaluated and concerns with regards to the new strain developing immunoescape mechanism critically addressed.

    The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health, which presented its report on Friday, also recommended that the government should conduct more research and examine the need of administering booster doses of vaccines to contain the new strain of the virus.

    In its report, the committee said it apprehends that a rise in mutations in the virus may lead to reporting of more virulent and transmissible strain of the Covid virus in the country and strongly recommended the Union Health Ministry to adopt a zero-tolerance COVID-19 policy and closely track Covid cases across the country.

  • Dec 04, 2021 6:31 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    Israel reports 4 new cases of Omicron, 7 in total

    The Israeli Ministry of Health on Friday reported four new cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant in the country. The fresh infections took the total number of Omicron cases in Israel to seven.

    The new cases are of four passengers who have recently returned from South Africa, all of whom are not vaccinated against coronavirus, Xinhua news agency reported citing the Ministry.

    The Ministry added that there is a high suspicion of another 27 cases of Omicron in Israel, for which the results of genomic sequencing tests have not been received. And 22 of the 27 people were not vaccinated, or recovered more than half a year ago. Eight out of the 27 have recently returned from abroad.

    In addition, there are 14 other cases of low suspicion for the variant, as their uncertain test results were sent for re-testing.

Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News