Omicron Variant LIVE Updates: West Bengal govt orders 7-days isolation, RT-PCR to continue

Omicron in India Latest News Updates: As India confirmed two cases of Omicron, the World Health Organization on Friday said countries in the South-East Asia Region should further strengthen COVID-19 response measures to curtail the spread of the virus and its variants. Studies are underway to evaluate Omicron's transmissibility, severity, reinfection risk, immune escape potential, clinical presentation, response to other available countermeasures, etc. Preliminary evidence suggests higher transmissibility and potential immune escape that could lead to a surge in cases. Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director of the WHO South-East Asia Region, said as part of enhanced surveillance, countries need to ensure they have early warning systems in place composed of multiple indicators such as rapid increase in cases and test positivity rates.