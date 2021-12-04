Maharashtra man who returned from S. Africa tests Omicron positive in Mumbai; India's 4th case of new variant

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE IMAGE Cases with the Omicron variant have already been detected in Karnataka and Gujarat.

A Maharashtra man who had traveled to Mumbai from South Africa via Dubai and Delhi had tested positive for Omicron on Saturday, said officials. This is the fourth case of the Omicron variant in India.

The 33-year-old man had arrived in Delhi on November 23 and had given his samples for COVID-19 testing at the Delhi airport. He had then taken a flight to Mumbai, official sources said in Delhi.

“A man from Kalyan Dombivli municipal corporation area has tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19. He is the first official case in the state,” Maharashtra health department director Dr. Archana Patil said.

“He came with a group of four people. We are tracing and tracking them. Their RT-PCR test, as well as genome sequencing, will be done as well,” she said.

