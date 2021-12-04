Karnataka revises Covid guidelines as Omicron cases surface in country. Check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A health worker collects swab sample of a foreign traveler for COVID-19 test

Karnataka reported two cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus on Friday, and the nation reported two more on Saturday - one from Rajasthan and one from Maharashtra. To spread the curb of the virus, the states have issued fresh guidelines for both domestic and international passengers.

Here are the restrictions imposed by the state government:

Domestic arrivals:

All passengers arriving from Kerala & Maharashtra are required to carry a COVID negative report from an ICMR approved lab not earlier than 72 hours of arrival.

Airlines will issue boarding pass only to passengers carrying RT-PCR negative certificate not older than 72 hours for passengers originating from Kerala and Maharashtra.

International arrivals:

Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru issued fresh guidelines for international passengers and said at least 2 percent of the passengers coming from countries, which are not in the ‘at risk’ category, will undergo random testing on arrival at the airport. (For more information, please visit www.mohfw.gov.in)

The chief minister further said he has observed that cases are emerging in two types of clusters in the state — one in schools and colleges and the other, in residential apartments in Bengaluru.

In the fresh order, the Bommai government said double dose of vaccine has been made mandatory for parents of students who attend regular classes and that testing is compulsory for all the inmates and staff of student hostels.

Intensifying screening of international passengers at airports, asking educational institutions to postpone their public events, and limiting gatherings, meetings, conferences to 500 people, are among the other measures announced by the government earlier. "Two cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected in Karnataka, and about 400 cases have been detected in the world... there have been no official study reports on these cases so far, but according to unofficially available information these infections are not so intense," Revenue Minister R Ashoka said.

According to the government order, parents of children below 18 years who are going to school or college, should be compulsorily vaccinated with two doses of COVID vaccine, also entry to malls, cinema halls, or theatres shall be allowed only to those who are vaccinated with two doses. Cultural activities or fests and functions in all educational institutions should be postponed till January 15, 2022.

Latest India News