Omicron scare: UP govt to conduct RT-PCR tests of all passengers coming to state

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Passengers, wearing masks as per Covid-19 guidelines, arrive at the Charbagh Railway Station amid countrywide spike in coronavirus cases, in Lucknow

Highlights The Uttar Pradesh government has issued guidelines for all districts regarding Omicron variant

Apart from conducting RT-PCR tests, genome tests of all infected patients are also being carried out

UP CM has directed senior official to make proper arrangements in hospitals

As the country records over 20 cases of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron in just three days, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued guidelines for all districts of the state regarding Omicron variant.

According to the guidelines, apart from conducting RT-PCR tests of all passengers coming to the state, genome tests of all infected patients are also being carried out.

Following the confirmation of cases of the new variant in other states of the country, the state government is ensuring strict vigil on the borders and is also emphasising on further improving the health facilities in rural and urban areas, the statement said.

Medical facilities are rapidly being improved to deal with the virus. In the state's Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Primary Health Centres (PHCs), 19,000 beds are being increased and 55,000 beds in medical colleges, it added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed senior officials to make proper arrangements in hospitals for dealing with the new variant.

Along with this, the state government is also keeping a close watch on availability of oxygen, beds, laboratories, the statement said.

(with PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Karnataka revises Covid guidelines as Omicron cases surface in country. Check details

ALSO READ: Omicron scare: Maharashtra revises guidelines for all fliers arriving in state | Check Details

Latest India News