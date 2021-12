Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE The Maharashtra government on Thursday revised its Covid-19 guidelines amid the Omicron variant.

The Maharashtra government on Thursday revised its Covid-19 guidelines for domestic passengers arriving in the state amid the Omicron variant.

According to new guidelines, passengers will either have to be fully vaccinated or should compulsorily carry RT-PCR Test negative report within 72 hours before boarding.

