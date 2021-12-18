Omicron Variant LIVE Updates: Kerala logs 2 cases of new Covid strain, tally at 7

Saturday, December 18, 2021
     
  • Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni to launch a new political party in Chandigarh today
India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 18, 2021 8:48 IST
The Centre warned it is likely that the spread of the new variant will outpace the Delta variant where there is community transmission.

Omicron Variant Latest News Updates: India's Omicron COVID count crossed the 100 mark on Friday after recording the highest single day rise of 24 fresh cases of the new variant, even as the Centre advised people to avoid non-essential travel and mass gatherings and keep New Year celebrations at low intensity. As the Omicron tally from 11 states and union territories stood at 111 exactly 15 days after the first case of the potentially more contagious COVID variant was detected in Karnataka, 20 new cases were reported from Maharashtra (8) and Delhi (12) to take their total to 40 and 22 respectively. Telangana and Kerala recorded two more cases each to take their tally to eight and seven respectively. The Centre also warned it is likely that the spread of the new variant will outpace the Delta variant where there is community transmission.

 

 

  • Dec 18, 2021 8:46 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    Mumbai: US-returned man tests positive for Omicron, BMC says he had taken three doses of vaccine

    A 29-year-old man who had returned from New York tested positive for Omicron variant here on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release. Notably, the man, who has no symptoms, had taken three doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, it added.

  • Dec 18, 2021 8:43 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    COVID-19: 7 Days Mandatory Qurantine in Nepal

  • Dec 18, 2021 8:41 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    Maharashtra reports eight new Omicron infections, tally rises to 40

    Maharashtra on Friday recorded eight new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, taking the tally of such infections to 40, the state health department said.

    Earlier, the department had put the state's Omicron patient tally at 48, but a later release revised it to 40.

  • Dec 18, 2021 8:40 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    Gujarat: Elderly couple back from Zambia found infected with Omicron; tally now 7

    Days after their return from Zambia in Africa, an elderly couple from Vadodara city of Gujarat has been found infected with the newly discovered Omicron strain of coronavirus, officials said on Friday. With the addition of these two fresh cases, Gujarat's Omicron tally has reached 7, of which three patients have been discharged from hospital.

