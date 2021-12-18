Omicron Variant LIVE Updates: Kerala logs 2 cases of new Covid strain, tally at 7

Omicron Variant Latest News Updates: India's Omicron COVID count crossed the 100 mark on Friday after recording the highest single day rise of 24 fresh cases of the new variant, even as the Centre advised people to avoid non-essential travel and mass gatherings and keep New Year celebrations at low intensity. As the Omicron tally from 11 states and union territories stood at 111 exactly 15 days after the first case of the potentially more contagious COVID variant was detected in Karnataka, 20 new cases were reported from Maharashtra (8) and Delhi (12) to take their total to 40 and 22 respectively. Telangana and Kerala recorded two more cases each to take their tally to eight and seven respectively. The Centre also warned it is likely that the spread of the new variant will outpace the Delta variant where there is community transmission.