10 new Omicron cases reported in Maharashtra, several others suspected

At least 10 people were found positive for the new Omicron variant in Maharashtra on Wednesday, said Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope. Another 65 swab samples have been sent for genome sequencing, he said. "About 65 swabs have been sent for genome sequencing, their reports awaited. We have 3 labs for genome sequencing, will expand further in Nagpur and Aurangabad", he said.

There is no information as to whether the persons were international arrivals or not.

