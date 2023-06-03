Odisha Train Accident: Death, despair, destruction - aerial video shows magnitude of tragedy | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aerial visuals from drone camera showed the extent of the damage.

Odisha train accident: Mingled bodies, lifeless bodies, derailed bogies — such are the images which can be seen from an aerial view of the train accident. Aerial visuals from drone cameras showed the extent of the damage. At least 238 people were killed and more than 900 injured in the train crash involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday. It is one of the deadliest train crashes in the history of the Indian Railways.

Officials of the South Western Railways (SWR) said 994 reserved and around 300 unreserved passengers are estimated to have boarded the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express from Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVB) in the city.

According to Amitabh Sharma, Railways Spokesperson, "The rescue operation has been completed, now we are starting the restoration work. Kawach was not available on this route."

The railways has initiated a high-level probe into the train crash in Odisha, which will be headed by the commissioner of railway safety, South Eastern Circle, officials said on Saturday. The commissioner of railway safety works under the Ministry of Civil Aviation and investigates all such accidents.

Soon after the accident, there was a beeline of leaders who visited the site including Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

