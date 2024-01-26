Video: Speeding SUV hits two bikers, autorickshaw while overtaking in Odisha, at least three killed

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Speeding SUV hits several vehicles in Odisha, three killed

Odisha: At least three people were killed and 13 injured in an accident in Odisha’s Borigumma on Friday after a speeding SUV hit an autorickshaw, two bikers and one more vehicle. The accident that was caught on CCTV showed a speeding SUV losing its control and hitting several people on a single lane route. The incident took place in Koraput district.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh each for the kin of the 3 persons, who died in the road accident. CM also expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

The accident took place around 2.30 pm near Bijapur Square under the Borigumma Police Station limits when the car with a Chhattisgarh registration number collided with a motorcycle, and then these two vehicles hit another two-wheeler and autorickshaw with 15 passengers on board, another police officer said.

Two of the deceased persons were passengers of the autorickshaw and another was a motorcyclist. The deceased are yet to be identified, the officer said. The injured persons were taken to SLN Medical College and Hospital at Koraput.

In another incident, three persons, including a woman, were killed and four others injured when a bus with 30 passengers on board and a pick-up van collided head-on at Khadabhaga on National Highway 59 in Ganjam, a senior officer said.

The deceased persons were identified as Rajendra Kumar Badu (55) and Babu Behera (35) of Haladiapadar and Sunita Patra (45) of Gobindanuagaon, near Berhampur, Aska Police Station inspector in charge P Swroop Kishan said.

The injured persons were admitted to a sub-divisional hospital at Aska and their condition was stated to be out of danger, the police said.

ALSO READ | Video: First accident on Mumbai's Atal Setu as car hits divider, topples multiple times